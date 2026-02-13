Interviews
Exclusive interview with Naeemul Haq Haqqani, head of the government media center
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Last Updated on: August 28, 2025
Interviews12 minutes ago
Exclusive interview with Naeemul Haq Haqqani, head of the government media center
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: IEA’s residency plan for foreign investors discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
UNHCR delegation meets Afghan ambassador in Islamabad to discuss refugee support
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan and Turkish ambassadors discuss expansion of bilateral relations
Latest News6 hours ago
US accuses IEA of ‘hostage diplomacy’ at UN Security Council meeting
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan army orders evacuation of Tirah Valley, fears of mass displacement grow
Business3 weeks ago
Afghan traders sign deal to import pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh
Sport2 weeks ago
AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026: Day One Review
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan envoy in UAE holds talks with Etihad Airways on launch of direct flights
Latest News4 weeks ago
Over 5.2 million Afghans return from Iran, Pakistan in 2025; IFRC warns of growing crisis
Interviews12 minutes ago
Exclusive interview with Naeemul Haq Haqqani, head of the government media center
Tawsia2 hours ago
Tawsia: IEA’s residency plan for foreign investors discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: U.S. review of Afghanistan policy discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on close ties between Daesh and Pakistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s rejection of global corruption index report discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Champions League Elite action continues as qualification race tightens
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2026: Franchise sales gather pace as global investors circle teams
-
Sport4 days ago
Early medal leaders emerge as Winter Olympics continue in Italy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Terrorist activities observed along Afghanistan borders, says Lavrov
-
World5 days ago
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in jail in national security trial
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan president claims situation in Afghanistan is ‘similar to or worse than pre-9/11’’
-
Business3 days ago
Uzbekistan approves feasibility study agreement for Trans-Afghan Railway
-
Latest News5 days ago
Fazlur Rehman: Afghanistan’s economic situation is better than Pakistan’s