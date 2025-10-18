Interviews
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Exclusive interview with Arafat Jamal, UNHCR’s envoy in Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Zalmay Khalilzad, former US special envoy for Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Sport51 minutes ago
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets
Latest News2 hours ago
Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
World2 hours ago
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Latest News2 hours ago
Iranian FM stresses diplomacy to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistani military’s fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan an attempt to prolong conflict: Mujahid
Sport4 weeks ago
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Business4 weeks ago
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Sport2 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
Sport4 weeks ago
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Pakistan’s attack on Afghan civilian targets discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar3 days ago
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Latest News5 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters
Sport4 days ago
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
Regional4 days ago
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
Business4 days ago
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
Latest News4 days ago
IEA FM Muttaqi says all neighbours except Pakistan on good terms with Afghanistan
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain