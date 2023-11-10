Latest News
Exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district kicks off
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says the exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district has begun in this province.
In an event held in Herat, the ministry officials said that the process of extracting this mine is supposed to start in less than five years.
At the event, acting minister of the ministry Shahabuddin Delawar said that about five billion and 570 million dollars will be invested in this mine.
The area of this mine is 950 square kilometers, officials said, adding that when its extraction begins, jobs will be created for nearly 20,000 people.
Herat local officials meanwhile have assured the security of mines in this province.
“Brothers who have invested here or those who want to invest in Herat and Afghanistan should be sure of the security in Herat and Afghanistan. There is no problem, no danger can threaten our investors and traders,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat.
In addition to domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey and England also cooperate in the iron mine of Ghurian district of this province.
These companies’ authorities say they are trying to finish the exploration work of this mine before the appointed time.
“It has been more than twenty days since we actually started working in the field and continued our exploration,” said a mining company official in Ghurian.
Local officials in Herat have also stated that the Islamic Emirate has more than twenty economic projects for this province.
Pakistan to send back ‘registered refugees’ after deporting illegal immigrants
Pakistan will begin the process of returning “registered refugees” to their home countries once it completes the deportation of all illegal immigrants in the country, Balochistan’s acting Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said on Thursday, amid nationwide sweeps to round up foreigners staying illegally in the South Asian country.
“So far, 80,000 immigrants from Balochistan have left Pakistan. After this, [we] will send back the registered refugees as well,” Achakzai said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.
Jan Achakzai stated that this decision is a response to the use of Afghan soil by hostile elements for terrorist activities in Pakistan. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always rejected such allegations.
Achakzai stated that Pakistan intends to initiate a similar process of expelling immigrants with legal documents living in the country.
This Pakistani official also emphasized that the process of expelling “illegal” refugees will continue even after Pakistan’s upcoming elections in February next year.
Jan Achakzai said, “No one should make a mistake. This decision is made by an ‘independent government’ to repatriate all illegal immigrants. Therefore, any government that comes into power after the elections will continue this policy.”
He claimed that terrorists use Afghan territory to target Pakistan’s security forces. Therefore, Pakistan has decided to send back “illegal” immigrants to their country of origin.
Achakzai clarified that six “terrorists” killed in the city of Zhob in Balochistan last week were Afghan citizens.
He once again stressed that with the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan, terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased.
Achakzai noted that the Balochistan government blocked around one hundred thousand fake Pakistani national identity cards, with an additional twenty thousand blocked in Sindh.
The Minister of Information for Balochistan stated that 80,000 Afghan migrants have been expelled from the province, with plans to accelerate this process. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a UN High Commissioner for Refugees delegation postponed their trip to Khyber due to perceived threats prompted by a warning from Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected such allegations made by Pakistan government, and said that Afghanistan is not responsible for the ‘security failure’ of Islamabad.
“These are false and repeated claims. We must mention that we have a position that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country, including Pakistan, and that Pakistan should understand and prevent its own problems in its own soil. Afghanistan is not responsible for the attacks in Pakistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Afghan consulate in Tajikistan operates under IEA’s foreign ministry supervision: Dehqanzada
Naqibullah Dehqanzada, acting head of the Afghan consulate in Khorog of Tajikistan, stated that the consulate operates under the direct support and supervision of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign ministry.
Dehqanzada issued a statement to confirm the Afghan consulate’s connection with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) after the ambassador of the previous government to Tajikistan tore up the appointment of a letter of an IEA’s diplomat in the embassy.
On Thursday, Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesperson for the IEA’s Foreign Ministry, published Dehqanzada’s video statement and wrote on X social media platform that the Afghan consulate in Khorog is operating under the supervision of the ministry.
In the video, Dehqanzada responded to the recent statements made by Zahir Aghbar, the ambassador of the previous government to Tajikistan.
He considered Aghbar’s statements as “irresponsible and lacking in truth”. He clarified that “the Afghan consulate in Khorog is directly supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and operates according to its principles and legal powers”.
The IEA’s foreign ministry recently appointed a person named Faizullah as the first secretary in the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan.
Following his introduction, Aghbar tore up the IEA diplomat’s introduction letter in a press conference on Tuesday, November 7.
Aghbar said that until a legitimate government is formed in Afghanistan, he will protect the country’s embassy in Tajikistan. He called this embassy “the trust of the Afghan people”.
However, Dehqanzada claimed that after the collapse of the previous government, the scope of activities of the consulate has expanded for services such as issuing passports and issuing visas for Afghans living in Tajikistan.
He acknowledged that there is coordination with the authorities of Tajikistan in the areas of transit, trade, and border issues.
Although, in the past two years, the embassies of Afghanistan in all the neighboring countries and a large number of countries in the region have been handed over to the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate, Tajikistan’s relations with the Islamic Emirate have always been tense and there is still no green light for this country’s interaction with the caretaker government of Afghanistan.
Foreign tourists visit Ghazni province
Officials of the Department of Information and Culture in Ghazni say that 20 foreign tourists from Germany, Sweden, and Spain traveled to the province to visit its historical sites.
During the meeting with Hamidullah Nisar, the director of information and culture at Ghazni, the tourists said: “Foreign media have spread negative propaganda about Afghanistan and have not shown the real image of Afghanistan to the world.”
According to tourists, nationwide security has made foreign tourists travel to Afghanistan and visit historical and recreational sites.
Hamidullah Nisar, director of information and culture, provided information to tourists about historical and recreational areas, adding, “You can travel to any part of the country with peace of mind.”
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture says that 250 tourists have visited Ghazni province so far this year, and visits continue.
