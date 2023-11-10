Exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district kicks off

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says the exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district has begun in this province.

In an event held in Herat, the ministry officials said that the process of extracting this mine is supposed to start in less than five years.

At the event, acting minister of the ministry Shahabuddin Delawar said that about five billion and 570 million dollars will be invested in this mine.

The area of ​​this mine is 950 square kilometers, officials said, adding that when its extraction begins, jobs will be created for nearly 20,000 people.

Herat local officials meanwhile have assured the security of mines in this province.

“Brothers who have invested here or those who want to invest in Herat and Afghanistan should be sure of the security in Herat and Afghanistan. There is no problem, no danger can threaten our investors and traders,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat.

In addition to domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey and England also cooperate in the iron mine of Ghurian district of this province.

These companies’ authorities say they are trying to finish the exploration work of this mine before the appointed time.

“It has been more than twenty days since we actually started working in the field and continued our exploration,” said a mining company official in Ghurian.

Local officials in Herat have also stated that the Islamic Emirate has more than twenty economic projects for this province.