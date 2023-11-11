Latest News
Pakistan must stop mass detention, deportation of Afghan refugees: rights watchdog
The government of Pakistan must immediately halt the continued detentions, deportations and widespread harassment of Afghan refugees, Amnesty International said on Friday.
According to Islamabad, more than 170,000 Afghans, many of whom have lived in Pakistan for decades, have had to leave the country since 17 September when the government announced that all ‘unregistered foreign nationals’ had to leave Pakistan by 1 November.
Amnesty International said it is concerned by the complete lack of transparency, due process and accountability in the detentions and deportations taking place over the last week.
This has been exacerbated by increased incidents of harassment and hostility against Afghan refugees in the country, it added.
“Thousands of Afghan refugees are being used as political pawns to be returned to Taliban-ruled (IEA) Afghanistan where their life and physical integrity could be at risk amidst an intensified crackdown on human rights and an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe,” Livia Saccardi, Amnesty International’s South Asia Campaigns Deputy Director, said. “No one should be subjected to mass forced deportations, and Pakistan would do well to remember its international legal obligations, including the principle of non-refoulement.”
Saccardi said that if the Pakistani government doesn’t halt the deportations immediately, “it will be denying thousands of at-risk Afghans, especially women and girls, access to safety, education and livelihood.”
US, India urge IEA to respect human rights
The United States and India on Friday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups, and uphold freedom of travel.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their Indian counterparts for the fifth annual 2+2 ministerial dialogue in New Delhi.
According to a joint statement released by the US State Department, the ministers called on the IEA to adhere to their commitment to prevent any group or individual from using the territory of Afghanistan to threaten the security of any country.
They noted UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks.
The ministers urged the IEA to respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children, and members of minority groups; and uphold freedom of travel.
They also emphasized unhindered access to deliver humanitarian assistance and recommitted to having consultations on Afghanistan to help facilitate an inclusive and peaceful future for all Afghans.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly claimed that it is committed to ensuring human rights. It has also said that it will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be used against the security of any other country.
Exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district kicks off
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says the exploration work of iron mine in Herat’s Ghurian district has begun in this province.
In an event held in Herat, the ministry officials said that the process of extracting this mine is supposed to start in less than five years.
At the event, acting minister of the ministry Shahabuddin Delawar said that about five billion and 570 million dollars will be invested in this mine.
The area of this mine is 950 square kilometers, officials said, adding that when its extraction begins, jobs will be created for nearly 20,000 people.
Herat local officials meanwhile have assured the security of mines in this province.
“Brothers who have invested here or those who want to invest in Herat and Afghanistan should be sure of the security in Herat and Afghanistan. There is no problem, no danger can threaten our investors and traders,” said Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat.
In addition to domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey and England also cooperate in the iron mine of Ghurian district of this province.
These companies’ authorities say they are trying to finish the exploration work of this mine before the appointed time.
“It has been more than twenty days since we actually started working in the field and continued our exploration,” said a mining company official in Ghurian.
Local officials in Herat have also stated that the Islamic Emirate has more than twenty economic projects for this province.
Pakistan to send back ‘registered refugees’ after deporting illegal immigrants
Pakistan will begin the process of returning “registered refugees” to their home countries once it completes the deportation of all illegal immigrants in the country, Balochistan’s acting Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said on Thursday, amid nationwide sweeps to round up foreigners staying illegally in the South Asian country.
“So far, 80,000 immigrants from Balochistan have left Pakistan. After this, [we] will send back the registered refugees as well,” Achakzai said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.
Jan Achakzai stated that this decision is a response to the use of Afghan soil by hostile elements for terrorist activities in Pakistan. However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always rejected such allegations.
Achakzai stated that Pakistan intends to initiate a similar process of expelling immigrants with legal documents living in the country.
This Pakistani official also emphasized that the process of expelling “illegal” refugees will continue even after Pakistan’s upcoming elections in February next year.
Jan Achakzai said, “No one should make a mistake. This decision is made by an ‘independent government’ to repatriate all illegal immigrants. Therefore, any government that comes into power after the elections will continue this policy.”
He claimed that terrorists use Afghan territory to target Pakistan’s security forces. Therefore, Pakistan has decided to send back “illegal” immigrants to their country of origin.
Achakzai clarified that six “terrorists” killed in the city of Zhob in Balochistan last week were Afghan citizens.
He once again stressed that with the IEA’s takeover of Afghanistan, terrorist attacks in Pakistan have increased.
Achakzai noted that the Balochistan government blocked around one hundred thousand fake Pakistani national identity cards, with an additional twenty thousand blocked in Sindh.
The Minister of Information for Balochistan stated that 80,000 Afghan migrants have been expelled from the province, with plans to accelerate this process. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a UN High Commissioner for Refugees delegation postponed their trip to Khyber due to perceived threats prompted by a warning from Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly rejected such allegations made by Pakistan government, and said that Afghanistan is not responsible for the ‘security failure’ of Islamabad.
“These are false and repeated claims. We must mention that we have a position that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any other country, including Pakistan, and that Pakistan should understand and prevent its own problems in its own soil. Afghanistan is not responsible for the attacks in Pakistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
