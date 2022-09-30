Latest News
Kabul police say 19 killed in attack on educational center
At least 19 people were killed in an explosion at an educational center in the PD13, west of Kabul city on Friday morning.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman of Kabul police, said that 27 others were wounded in the blast at the “Kaj” educational center.
The explosion occurred around 07:30 am local time as the students were present in the center for the entrance examination.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Nafi Takor, also confirmed the explosion in the educational center.
Condemning the explosion, Takor added that the attack on civilian targets shows “the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and non-compliance with moral principles.”
Some videos posted on social media showed the bodies of victims who were allegedly killed in today’s blast.
So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
The Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) says in the past week, more than 10,000 Afghan migrants returned to the country from neighboring countries.
Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the MoRR, said Thursday that most of the returnees were those who traveled illegally to neighboring countries.
“This ministry has good plans for the returnees who do not have shelter,” said Mutalib.
At the same time, the ministry asked the neighboring countries to treat Afghan immigrants appropriately and according to international laws.
In the past few months, some countries have reportedly treated Afghan immigrants inappropriately and forcibly deported them to Afghanistan.
MoRR meanwhile stated that more than 90,000 people have returned to the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan came to power in August last year.
Thomas West says US ‘deeply concerned about terror groups in Afghanistan’
US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said Wednesday that former al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri had freedom in Kabul prior to his death and that Washington “is deeply concerned about a number of other terrorist groups active in Afghanistan”.
Speaking at an event at the Center for International and Strategic Studies, West said al-Zawahiri “was unquestionably a threat to the United States and he had greater freedom to operate in Kabul than from wherever he came from”.
Al-Zawahiri was killed in July in a US drone strike that targeted a house in Kabul.
However, the IEA has repeatedly said they knew nothing about the al-Qaeda leader’s presence in the city nor have they received any proof from the US that it was in fact al-Zawahiri who was killed in the drone strike.
West said the US is concerned about other terrorist groups active in Afghanistan, VOA reported.
“We have concerns about al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Laskhar-e-Toiba, Ansarullah and a range of terrorist groups that still have an active presence in Afghanistan that we are exceedingly concerned about,” he said.
Last week at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, voiced similar concerns about the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan.
The IEA rejected Sharif’s remarks, saying in a statement that they will not allow Afghan territory to be used against any country.
“We have been in touch with Taliban (IEA) leaders since the strike and, to be clear, even in the wake of this event, we are prepared to engage pragmatically with the Taliban regarding terrorism concerns,” West said.
West also said that at the time of the collapse of the former government, on August 15 last year, about 2,000 ISIS (Daesh) fighters were freed from Afghan prisons, VOA reported.
“There was a big prison break,” West said, adding that it was unclear who within the Taliban (IEA) released the prisoners and whether they knew who the inmates were.
“But some of the most concerning best-trained ISIS-K fighters they let out, it was about 2,000 individuals.
“Some of those individuals are folks we’re truly worried about,” he said.
Haqqani meets border security, nomads in remote Khost district
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Interior Minister Sarajuddin Haqqani met with border security and Kuchis during a visit to Kost province on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, Haqqani met with the two groups, along with locals, in a remote area in Gurbaz district close to the Durand Line.
The border security forces and the Kuchis’ (nomads) raised their concerns with him.
“There should be no distance between the nation and the government, and if we were not sure about the nation today we couldn’t have come here.
“In the past, no one from the authorities could come here [to this district] because they had no place among the nation; because the nation had been harassed and tormented by them, but now our government represents the people,” Haqqani told the gathering.
Haqqani also admitted that there might be problems and shortcomings in the system but that in time reforms will be made.
Haqqani called on locals to cooperate with security forces in providing security.
“Cooperate in the security of your government, and if no one listens to your problems, it does not mean that the whole government is not listening, but maybe one person is neglecting [to listen],” Haqqani added.
During the trip, Haqqani also laid the foundation stone of a large religious Madrasa in the area.
