Blast at educational center in Kabul sparks domestic and global condemnations

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2022)

Friday’s deadly explosion at an educational center in Kabul has sparked widespread condemnations domestically and globally.

The blast at “Kaj” educational center left more 19 people dead, including boys and girls, and 27 others wounded, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police.

Ministry of Interior also confirmed the blast and the casualties.

The blast was widely condemned by the Islamic Emirate as well as Afghan political leaders and foreign diplomatic missions.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attack and called it a “huge horror.”

“In order to arrest and punish the perpetrators of this incident, necessary measures will be taken,” Mujahid tweeted.

Former President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack.

Karzai called the attack a crime against humanity, adding it was a clear conspiracy of the enemies of the country’s development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack in a series of tweets later in the day calling it “sheer barbarism”. He extended Pakistan’s “deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and people of Afghanistan”.

Former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, saying those responsible for the blast are the enemies of peace and development in the country.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted it “condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning.”

UNICEF said that children and adolescents must never be the target of violence.

“Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people,” UNICEF tweeted.

US Charge d’Affaires Karen Decker said on Twitter: “The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack on the Kaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear.”

Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, also condemned this attack.

“I condemn today’s horrific attack on students at Kaaj Academy Dasht-e Barchi. Repeat of 2018 ISKP attack at same location. Onslaught on education for Hazaras & Shia must end. Stop attacks on Afghanistan’s future,” said Bennett.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.