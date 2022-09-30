Nearly 200 women in Balkh employed in a saffron processing company

Latest News
A saffron processing company in Balkh province has provided job opportunities for nearly two hundred women, local officials said.
The authorities of this company said Thursday that if other traders also invest in this sector, on the one hand, job opportunities will be provided for more people; on the other hand, due to the good harvest of saffron, Balkh will compete with Herat in saffron production.
Zainullah Usmani, head of saffron processing company in Balkh, said: “Fortunately, this year we employed 190 women as trainees”.
Hadia Froutan, who continued her studies until the twelfth grade and stopped studying due to economic problems, is now happy to be working in this company.
“Such companies are requested to increase their activities so that more women become self-sufficient,” she said.
A number of other employed women in this company are happy that they can provide their needs.
“When I work here, I can provide my needs; we are satisfied with such companies that have provided us with a favorable working environment,” said another woman worker.
However, traders call on the government to facilitate the export of Afghanistan’s saffron to foreign countries, adding that if this was not done, Afghan saffron will be exported to other countries in the name of neighboring countries.
Meanwhile, one kilo of saffron is currently traded from 90,000 afghani to 117,000 afghani in the markets of the country, and if the transit challenges are solved, these prices will boost.
Friday’s deadly explosion at an educational center in Kabul has sparked widespread condemnations domestically and globally.
The blast at “Kaj” educational center left more 19 people dead, including boys and girls, and 27 others wounded, according to Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police.
Ministry of Interior also confirmed the blast and the casualties.
The blast was widely condemned by the Islamic Emirate as well as Afghan political leaders and foreign diplomatic missions.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attack and called it a “huge horror.”
“In order to arrest and punish the perpetrators of this incident, necessary measures will be taken,” Mujahid tweeted.
Former President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack.
Karzai called the attack a crime against humanity, adding it was a clear conspiracy of the enemies of the country’s development.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack in a series of tweets later in the day calling it “sheer barbarism”. He extended Pakistan’s “deepest condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and people of Afghanistan”.
Former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, saying those responsible for the blast are the enemies of peace and development in the country.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) tweeted it “condemns the outrage, extending its deep condolences to all those in mourning.”
UNICEF said that children and adolescents must never be the target of violence.
“Once again, UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people,” UNICEF tweeted.
US Charge d’Affaires Karen Decker said on Twitter: “The U.S. strongly condemns today’s attack on the Kaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear.”
Richard Bennett, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, also condemned this attack.
“I condemn today’s horrific attack on students at Kaaj Academy Dasht-e Barchi. Repeat of 2018 ISKP attack at same location. Onslaught on education for Hazaras & Shia must end. Stop attacks on Afghanistan’s future,” said Bennett.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
At least 19 people were killed in an explosion at an educational center in the PD13, west of Kabul city on Friday morning.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman of Kabul police, said that 27 others were wounded in the blast at the “Kaj” educational center.
The explosion occurred around 07:30 am local time as the students were present in the center for the entrance examination.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Nafi Takor, also confirmed the explosion in the educational center.
Condemning the explosion, Takor added that the attack on civilian targets shows “the enemy’s inhuman cruelty and non-compliance with moral principles.”
Some videos posted on social media showed the bodies of victims who were allegedly killed in today’s blast.
So far, no person or group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
The Ministry of Repatriation and Refugees (MoRR) says in the past week, more than 10,000 Afghan migrants returned to the country from neighboring countries.
Abdul Mutalib Haqqani, spokesman for the MoRR, said Thursday that most of the returnees were those who traveled illegally to neighboring countries.
“This ministry has good plans for the returnees who do not have shelter,” said Mutalib.
At the same time, the ministry asked the neighboring countries to treat Afghan immigrants appropriately and according to international laws.
In the past few months, some countries have reportedly treated Afghan immigrants inappropriately and forcibly deported them to Afghanistan.
MoRR meanwhile stated that more than 90,000 people have returned to the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan came to power in August last year.
