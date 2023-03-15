Factory in Kandahar to produce 3,600 tons of cement daily: minister

(Last Updated On: March 15, 2023)

A new cement factory will be built in Shorandam town of Kandahar, producing 3,600 tons of cement per day, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum said during his visit to the southern province.

Shahabuddin Delawar said that up to $100 million will be invested in the factory, adding that 5,000 people will directly and indirectly be employed.

The Minister of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate, all mines are under the control of the government and no one can extract or smuggle minerals illegally.

Shahabuddin Delawar added that the country’s mines are contracted based on a transparent process and mines are extracted based on contracts.

According to him, extraction of lead mines in Kandahar will also be contracted out, and the road from Kandahar to Uruzgan will be asphalted from its revenues. Delawar added that mining has played a major role in covering the national budget.