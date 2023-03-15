Business
Factory in Kandahar to produce 3,600 tons of cement daily: minister
A new cement factory will be built in Shorandam town of Kandahar, producing 3,600 tons of cement per day, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum said during his visit to the southern province.
Shahabuddin Delawar said that up to $100 million will be invested in the factory, adding that 5,000 people will directly and indirectly be employed.
The Minister of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate, all mines are under the control of the government and no one can extract or smuggle minerals illegally.
Shahabuddin Delawar added that the country’s mines are contracted based on a transparent process and mines are extracted based on contracts.
According to him, extraction of lead mines in Kandahar will also be contracted out, and the road from Kandahar to Uruzgan will be asphalted from its revenues. Delawar added that mining has played a major role in covering the national budget.
IEA: Foreign companies and businessmen invest in Afghanistan
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister, met with Chinese businessmen in Kabul on Tuesday and called on them to invest in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirater, the Chinese businessmen expressed their satisfaction with the security in Afghanistan, and noted there were investment opportunities in a number of areas.
They said they are “ready to continue cooperation with Afghanistan in the economic sector.”
“Now that the capacity and scope for work is available, the Islamic Emirate wants to invest in the construction of roads and highways with the cooperation of Chinese and commercial companies,” the statement read.
Kabir welcomed the Chinese businessmen and said that “the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing facilities for investors.”
He also said relations with China were good and that Afghanistan is optimistic about investment possibilities from China and invites all companies and businessmen to invest in Afghanistan.
Azizi calls for stronger trade ties during meeting in Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of industry and commerce has called for stronger economic relations with Iran.
Addressing businessmen at a meeting in Iran on Tuesday in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, Nuruddin Azizi is keen on establishing joint projects with Iran he said, noting that the two countries enjoy a common border, culture, and religion.
Azizi’s meeting comes amid growing trade ties between the two countries.
Last week, Tehran opened a permanent trade and expo center in Kabul to showcase Iranian products which aims to encourage bilateral trade between the two countries.
Azizi, who attended the opening ceremony, highlighted the country’s hopes of expanding trade between the two nations.
Officials from both countries said that development of sustainable trade and exports was the most important task of this new center.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Pakistan’s export volume to Afghanistan has increased by 32 percent from $500 million to $658 million in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Similarly, trade between the two countries increased from July to February of the current fiscal year, rising by 28 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.04 billion, Pakistan’s the Nation reported.
The import of goods from Afghanistan also showed an increase of 24 percent, from $544.17 million to $675.01 million during the eight months, the report stated.
The export of tractors jumped by 808%, from $0.81 million to $7.34 million, and motorcycles by 591%, from %0.79 million to $5.49 million within the eight months of the fiscal year.
In addition, the export of pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan has increased by 214% from $28.52 million to $89.60%, and rubber by 165$ from $3.02 million to $8.01 million from July to February, of the current fiscal year.
Simultaneously, plastic products, kitchen utensils, rice, and cement exports have increased tremendously during the eight months of the current fiscal year. The export of cement increased by 19 percent during the ongoing fiscal year.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $285.177 million from July-January (2022-23) against US $257.888 million in exports from July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent.
Meanwhile, “Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal daily to Pakistan,” a recent SIGAR report said. “Between June and July 2022, the Islamic Emirate tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal export to Pakistan,” the report said.
