Business
IEA: Foreign companies and businessmen invest in Afghanistan
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister, met with Chinese businessmen in Kabul on Tuesday and called on them to invest in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirater, the Chinese businessmen expressed their satisfaction with the security in Afghanistan, and noted there were investment opportunities in a number of areas.
They said they are “ready to continue cooperation with Afghanistan in the economic sector.”
“Now that the capacity and scope for work is available, the Islamic Emirate wants to invest in the construction of roads and highways with the cooperation of Chinese and commercial companies,” the statement read.
Kabir welcomed the Chinese businessmen and said that “the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing facilities for investors.”
He also said relations with China were good and that Afghanistan is optimistic about investment possibilities from China and invites all companies and businessmen to invest in Afghanistan.
Business
Azizi calls for stronger trade ties during meeting in Iran
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of industry and commerce has called for stronger economic relations with Iran.
Addressing businessmen at a meeting in Iran on Tuesday in the Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran, Nuruddin Azizi is keen on establishing joint projects with Iran he said, noting that the two countries enjoy a common border, culture, and religion.
Azizi’s meeting comes amid growing trade ties between the two countries.
Last week, Tehran opened a permanent trade and expo center in Kabul to showcase Iranian products which aims to encourage bilateral trade between the two countries.
Azizi, who attended the opening ceremony, highlighted the country’s hopes of expanding trade between the two nations.
Officials from both countries said that development of sustainable trade and exports was the most important task of this new center.
Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Pakistan’s export volume to Afghanistan has increased by 32 percent from $500 million to $658 million in the first eight months of the fiscal year 2022-2023.
Similarly, trade between the two countries increased from July to February of the current fiscal year, rising by 28 percent to $1.33 billion from $1.04 billion, Pakistan’s the Nation reported.
The import of goods from Afghanistan also showed an increase of 24 percent, from $544.17 million to $675.01 million during the eight months, the report stated.
The export of tractors jumped by 808%, from $0.81 million to $7.34 million, and motorcycles by 591%, from %0.79 million to $5.49 million within the eight months of the fiscal year.
In addition, the export of pharmaceutical products to Afghanistan has increased by 214% from $28.52 million to $89.60%, and rubber by 165$ from $3.02 million to $8.01 million from July to February, of the current fiscal year.
Simultaneously, plastic products, kitchen utensils, rice, and cement exports have increased tremendously during the eight months of the current fiscal year. The export of cement increased by 19 percent during the ongoing fiscal year.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $285.177 million from July-January (2022-23) against US $257.888 million in exports from July-January (2021-22), showing growth of 10.58 percent.
Meanwhile, “Afghanistan is exporting about 10,000 tons of coal daily to Pakistan,” a recent SIGAR report said. “Between June and July 2022, the Islamic Emirate tripled prices on coal exports to raise revenue from its mining sector amid booming coal export to Pakistan,” the report said.
Business
Economy ministry to help strengthen Afghan carpet industry
The Ministry of Economy says it supports the carpet industry and intends to provide more facilities for the sector.
During an event on Sunday, a number of officials said that supporting the carpet industry is the priority of the Islamic Emirate and that they are trying to use domestic products, especially carpets, to counter the excessive import of foreign products.
Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy economy minister, said that the granting of small loans by a private bank to carpet manufacturers is an important step to support the carpet industry.
“The policy of the system (IEA) is to support domestic products, the carpet industry can play a prominent and graceful role in increasing our domestic productions along with other products,” said Nazari.
Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of industry and commerce, also said that the challenges and problems facing the carpet industry in the country will be solved and he emphasized that this ministry is one of the main supporters of the carpet industry in the country.
Meanwhile, some carpet producers in the country say that this year carpet production has increased by 40 percent because more people are engaged in carpet weaving this year.
“The amount of production has increased, but unfortunately, the challenges of exporting carpets abroad have caused us problems,” said Ismatullah, a carpet manufacturer.
