FAO’s deputy director general in Kabul for talks on food security

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2023)

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization deputy director general Bath Bechdol met with the Islamic Emirate’s deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday for discussions on food security related issues.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, Stanekzai expressed his gratitude to FAO for their continued cooperation, adding that the IEA pays special attention to agriculture, irrigation and food security. He said however that there is still a need for assistance from international aid agencies.

Stanekzai said he hopes FAO will focus its assistance on infrastructural projects, the principle of sustainability and requirements of the agricultural sector and farmers, especially on alternative livelihoods for them to replace poppy farming.

Bechdol said that this was the highest-level delegation to visit Afghanistan in the last 20 years, and that FAO is determined to continue to expand assistance at a technical level to the people of Afghanistan.

The FAO of the United Nations is a specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security.