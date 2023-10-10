Latest News
IEA urges world to urgently prevent Israel ‘genocide’
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign ministry’s spokesman on Tuesday called on the international community to urgently prevent Israel from committing genocide against Palestinians.
Balkhi said on X: “Cutting water, food, medicine & electricity supplies, martyrdom of 704 civilians, including 143 children and 105 women, & deliberate targeting of homes, mosques, hospitals & ambulances in the Gaza Strip by the brutal Israeli forces amounts of war crimes & crimes against humanity.”
He added: “We urge world countries & bodies, particularly Muslim countries and the UN, to urgently prevent the Zionist regime from committing a genocide which unfortunately has the support of the US and some European countries.”
The call came as Israel pounded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with the fiercest air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians, razing whole districts to dust despite a Hamas threat to execute a captive for each home hit.
Israel has vowed “mighty revenge” since Hamas fighters rampaged through its towns, leaving streets strewn with bodies in by far the deadliest attack in its history.
It has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists and placed Gaza, crowded home to 2.3 million people, under total siege.
Israeli media said deaths from Saturday’s Hamas attacks had reached 900, mostly civilians gunned down in homes, on streets or at a desert dance party.
Scores of Israelis and some foreigners were taken to Gaza as hostages. Some were paraded through the streets.
Gaza’s health ministry said Israel’s retaliatory strikes had killed at least 770 people and wounded more than 4,000. The air strikes, already the heaviest ever, intensified on Tuesday night, shaking the ground and pouring columns of smoke and flames into the morning sky.
The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools. Bombardment shut roads to emergency crews.
Kabul governor likens Iran and Pakistan governments to that of Israel
Mohammad Qasim Khalid, the governor of Kabul, has compared the governments of Iran and Pakistan to Israel because of their treatment of Afghan refugees.
“The governments of these two countries (Iran and Pakistan) are certainly pro-Israel governments. They resemble Israel.
“The cruelty and horror they commit against our Afghans cannot be tolerated. Our request to the sheikhs, scholars and common people of these countries is to advise their governments to stop this cruelty, horror and barbarism that they have started on Afghans,” Khalid said at a gathering of scholars in Kabul.
This comes after Pakistan announced last week that it plans to arrest and deport as many as 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees – a decision that sparked outrage among rights organizations around the world.
FAO’s deputy director general in Kabul for talks on food security
The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization deputy director general Bath Bechdol met with the Islamic Emirate’s deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai on Tuesday for discussions on food security related issues.
According to a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs, Stanekzai expressed his gratitude to FAO for their continued cooperation, adding that the IEA pays special attention to agriculture, irrigation and food security. He said however that there is still a need for assistance from international aid agencies.
Stanekzai said he hopes FAO will focus its assistance on infrastructural projects, the principle of sustainability and requirements of the agricultural sector and farmers, especially on alternative livelihoods for them to replace poppy farming.
Bechdol said that this was the highest-level delegation to visit Afghanistan in the last 20 years, and that FAO is determined to continue to expand assistance at a technical level to the people of Afghanistan.
The FAO of the United Nations is a specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger and improve nutrition and food security.
Four British nationals released from prison in Afghanistan
The UK government on Tuesday welcomed the release of four of its nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UK government said: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan.”
The statement went on to say: “On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.”
The British government did not release details on their identities but did say they were four men.
Earlier this year, British media reported the arrest of three British men, including a medic, a hotel manager and a “danger tourist”.
It is not known if these three men were among those released.
