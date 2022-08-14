Sport
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
FIFA has officially brought forward the opening match of this year’s World Cup by one day to 20 November in a rare change so that hosts Qatar feature in the gala game.
FIFA said in a statement this week that football’s top officials universally approved the decision, while Qatar said it would give unspecified help to fans affected by the change.
On the old schedule, Qatar against Ecuador was to be the official inauguration match on 21 November but Senegal against Netherlands would be the first match of the day. England against Iran would have been the second.
Qatar had also been frustrated as it has invested in a huge opening ceremony show.
“Host country Qatar will now play Ecuador on Sunday 20 November as part of a stand-alone event,” said FIFA.
“The opening match and ceremony of this year’s tournament at Al Bayt Stadium have been brought forward one day following a unanimous decision taken by the bureau of the FIFA Council today (Thursday).”
The bureau is made up of FIFA leader Gianni Infantino and the six heads of the continental confederations.
“The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions,” added FIFA.
Under the new plan, the Group A game between Senegal and the Netherlands has been shifted from 13:00 (14:30 Kabul time) on 21 November to a 19:00 start. There is no change to England’s opening Group B clash against Iran.
Qatari organizers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, immediately welcomed FIFA’s gesture.
“Opening the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab world is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Qatar,” said the organizing committee in a statement.
“The impact of this decision on fans was assessed by FIFA. We will work together to ensure a smooth tournament for the supporters affected by the change,” they added without giving details.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) meanwhile announced in July it had secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan.
According to company officials, the broadcasting schedule will be revised to include the events of November 20.
Ariana Television Network, the Official and Exclusive broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in Afghanistan, has worked closely with FIFA to bring what is undoubtedly the world’s most prestigious event into as many homes in Afghanistan as possible.
While not much has been revealed about the opening ceremony, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is reported to have special plans for the event, with some reports indicating he has a big fireworks display planned.
For the revised match schedule CLICK HERE
Sport
Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d’Or, Messi misses out
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men’s Ballon d’Or trophy, organizers France Football magazine announced on Friday.
The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga, Reuters reported.
Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2005 and nor was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar.
Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland – who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund – and last season’s joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Among the 20 players on the shortlist for the women’s Ballon d’Or is Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural award in 2018, and Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.
Arsenal striker Beth Mead, who won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the Player of the tournament, is also nominated.
The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I
Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third T20I in Belfast on Friday.
Sent to bat first by the hosts who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 189-5 in the 20 overs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 53 off 35 balls, followed by Najibullah Zadran who struck 42 off 18. Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran contributed with 39 and 36 each respectively.
Chasing 190-run target, Ireland lost Paul Stirling in the very first over and ended their innings with 167-9.
George Dockrell was their highest scorer with 58 (not out).
Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets while Mujib-ur-Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi each picked up two wickets.
Ireland lead the five-match series 2-1. The next match will be on Monday.
Sport
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first of five matches in the T20 International in Belfast on Tuesday.
George Dockrell hit the winning boundary off the penultimate ball to lift Ireland on to 171 for three after they were set a target of 169.
Afghanistan’s total of 168 for seven had been boosted by 30 runs off the final two overs, with Ibrahim Zadran clubbing 29 not out off 18 balls.
Afghanistan’s top scorer, opener Usman Ghani, struck two sixes and six fours in his 59 off 42 balls.
The two sides will meet again on Thursday at the same Civil Services Cricket Club venue in Stormont for the second time in their five-match series.
Pakistan envoy says trade between Islamabad and Kabul continues to grow
FIFA brings opening match of World Cup in Qatar forward by one day
European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops
More than 600,000 Afghans return home in past year
Karzai says despite the onset of ‘peace’, Afghanistan is facing immense hardships
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Health4 days ago
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
-
Latest News2 days ago
DAB says technical agreements in place to print new bank notes
-
Sport5 days ago
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
-
Sport4 days ago
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
-
World4 days ago
Saudi Arabia, US prepare for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj
-
Latest News3 days ago
‘I am still president of Afghanistan’, Ghani says in TV interview
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque