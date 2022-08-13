Sport
Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d’Or, Messi misses out
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men’s Ballon d’Or trophy, organizers France Football magazine announced on Friday.
The French international has had an incredible season for Real Madrid, scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping them win the Champions League and LaLiga, Reuters reported.
Seven times reigning winner Lionel Messi was not nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or for the first time since 2005 and nor was his Paris Saint-Germain team mate Neymar.
Other nominees are Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland – who has just joined the club from Borussia Dortmund – and last season’s joint Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.
Among the 20 players on the shortlist for the women’s Ballon d’Or is Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg, who won the inaugural award in 2018, and Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.
Arsenal striker Beth Mead, who won the European Championship with hosts England last month and was named the Player of the tournament, is also nominated.
The honour for the best player in the world will be presented on Oct. 17. The trophy will now be awarded based on a regular season from August to July rather than a calendar year.
Sport
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I
Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third T20I in Belfast on Friday.
Sent to bat first by the hosts who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 189-5 in the 20 overs.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 53 off 35 balls, followed by Najibullah Zadran who struck 42 off 18. Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran contributed with 39 and 36 each respectively.
Chasing 190-run target, Ireland lost Paul Stirling in the very first over and ended their innings with 167-9.
George Dockrell was their highest scorer with 58 (not out).
Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets while Mujib-ur-Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi each picked up two wickets.
Ireland lead the five-match series 2-1. The next match will be on Monday.
Sport
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first of five matches in the T20 International in Belfast on Tuesday.
George Dockrell hit the winning boundary off the penultimate ball to lift Ireland on to 171 for three after they were set a target of 169.
Afghanistan’s total of 168 for seven had been boosted by 30 runs off the final two overs, with Ibrahim Zadran clubbing 29 not out off 18 balls.
Afghanistan’s top scorer, opener Usman Ghani, struck two sixes and six fours in his 59 off 42 balls.
The two sides will meet again on Thursday at the same Civil Services Cricket Club venue in Stormont for the second time in their five-match series.
Sport
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
Rudi Koertzen, former international cricket umpire from South Africa, died on Tuesday in a car accident in the country, ESPNcricInfo reported citing his family.
“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends, and they were expected to come back on Monday, but it seems they decided to play another round of golf,” his son Rudi Koertzen jr said.
Koertzen, 73, was on the International Cricket Council’s elite panel of umpires for eight years and officiated in 331 matches, a record at the time of his retirement in 2010 that has since been surpassed by Pakistan’s Aleem Dar.
“It is a very big loss, foremost for his family and then for South Africa and cricket,” Dar was quoted as saying by ESPNcricInfo.
“I stood in so many games with him. He was not only very good as an umpire but also an excellent colleague, always very cooperative on field and also always willing to help off the field.
“Because of the way he was, he was also well-respected by players.”
Koertzen died while driving from Cape Town to Despatch in Eastern Cape, where he lived with his family, ESPNcricInfo said.
Koertzen still umpired occasionally in amateur cricket in his hometown of Despatch in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.
Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d’Or, Messi misses out
Thirteen people killed in flash floods in Afghanistan
Elon Musk sells $7 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
India reports nearly 16,000 new COVID cases, 68 deaths
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
8th season of Shpageeza cricket league kicks off in Kabul
Qatar to use drones to protect World Cup stadiums from attacks
Iran, Russia, Turkey leaders to discuss Syria war in Tehran
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Health3 days ago
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
-
COVID-194 days ago
China closes Potala Palace after COVID-19 reported in Tibet
-
Sport4 days ago
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
-
Sport3 days ago
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
-
Latest News4 days ago
10 stabbed to death in Iran, Afghan man arrested
-
Latest News3 days ago
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
-
World4 days ago
FBI searches Trump’s Florida home as part of presidential records probe
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features to boost user security