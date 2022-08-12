Afghanistan beat Ireland by 22 runs in 3rd T20I

(Last Updated On: August 12, 2022)

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 22 runs in the third T20I in Belfast on Friday.

Sent to bat first by the hosts who won the toss, Afghanistan posted 189-5 in the 20 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz top scored with 53 off 35 balls, followed by Najibullah Zadran who struck 42 off 18. Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim Zadran contributed with 39 and 36 each respectively.

Chasing 190-run target, Ireland lost Paul Stirling in the very first over and ended their innings with 167-9.

George Dockrell was their highest scorer with 58 (not out).

Naveen-ul-Haq claimed three wickets while Mujib-ur-Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi each picked up two wickets.

Ireland lead the five-match series 2-1. The next match will be on Monday.