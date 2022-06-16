Sport
FIFA World Cup 2022: Official poster unveiled in Doha
The poster revealed depicts a Qatari traditional headwear being thrown in the air, a celebratory move done by local fans watching soccer. Other elements included are a soccer ball and Arabic writing reading ‘Hayya,’ which translates to, ‘let’s go’, Reuters reported.
The design was created by Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar graduate, Bouthayna Al Muftah.
“The Ghitra (Arabic word for ‘traditional headwear’) raised in the air on the main poster, as you can see, is supposed to express also that feeling of how people celebrate a win. So, I wanted to show that in a kind of an indirect way to represent Qatar and just the feelings of joy,“ Al Muftah told Reuters after the ceremony.
Sport
Pakistan take top two spots on latest ICC ODI rankings
Pakistan now boast the two highest-rated ODI batters in the world for the first time after in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq went past India veteran Virat Kohli, to join team-mate Babar Azam at the top of the ICC MRF Tyres Men’s One Day Batter rankings.
Imam scored three half-centuries during Pakistan’s recent ODI series at home against West Indies. His form was duly rewarded as he won the Player of the Series award and made a move on the latest rankings that were released on Wednesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.
The 26-year-old jumped a massive 20 rating points to move in front of Kohli and now has a career best mark of 815 rating points.
This is still well behind Babar’s mark of 892, with the Pakistan captain maintaining his enormous lead at the head of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the opening match against West Indies.
There was some other minor moves inside the top 10, with Aaron Finch rising a spot to ninth as Australia team-mate David Warner fell to 10th – while England’s Jonny Bairstow dropped two places to eighth and South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen jumped a spot to seventh.
There was more good news for Pakistan on the latest bowler rankings, as tall pacer Shaheen Afridi jumped two places to fourth following his good series with the ball against West Indies.
New Zealand’s Trent Boult remains on top of the bowler rankings, but Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and Kiwi team-mate Matt Henry are closing in after they jumped one spot to second and third respectively.
England’s Chris Woakes was the man to make way out of the top five as he fell four spots to equal sixth, tied with Mujeeb Ur Rahman after the Afghan spinner rose two places.
The biggest mover on the all-rounder rankings is Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood, with the leftie jumping 13 places to 10th following a string of impressive performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action.
Sport
Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep
Afghanistan spinners led by the debutant Noor Ahmad (4/10 in 4 overs) dominated the second inning of the third match to help Afghanistan defend the 125-run target by 35 runs and complete a 3-nill sweep in the T20I series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Earlier in the afternoon, Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first. The openers provided Afghanistan with a promising start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, AP reported.
Skipper Mohammad Nabi (31) was the highest run-getter for Afghanistan. Afsar Zazai and the debutant Ihsanullah Janat contributed with 24 and 20 runs respectively to help Afghanistan put 125 runs on the board.
In reply, the hosts got off to a flyer, scoring 25 runs in the first 3 overs, but as soon as the spinners were introduced, they made an impact and struck on regular occasions. The left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad stole the show with his unplayable deliveries as he returned with the Player of the match figures of 4/10 on debut.
Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan supported him well with the figures of 2/13 (4 overs) and 1/8 (4 overs) respectively to help Afghanistan reduce the hosts to 90/9 in 20 overs and win the game by 35 runs. Noor Ahmad was named the player of the match whereas the middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran was adjudged as the player of the series for accumulating 103 runs in the series.
With this win, Afghanistan swept Zimbabwe 3-nill in the T20I series as well as went through a complete white-wash on their white-ball tour to Zimbabwe.
Sport
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Najibullah Zadran hit a half-century to set up Afghanistan’s 21–run series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 170-5 after playing 20 overs in Harare.
Zadran hit 57 off 46 balls, including six fours and one six. Mohammad Nabi struck 43 off 22, including four sixes and one four.
Chasing 171 for victory, Zimbabwe finished on 149 for seven with Innocent Kaia hitting a fifty and Sikandar Raza scoring 41.
Rashid Khan took wickets for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each.
Afghanistan, who whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series.
The final match is on Tuesday.
Pakistan take top two spots on latest ICC ODI rankings
Police ordered to wear new uniforms at all Kabul checkpoints
German, French, Italian leaders in Kyiv in show of support
IEA’s recognition not on Russia’s current agenda: Kremlin
Biden announces new $1 bln in weapons for Ukraine, Kyiv seeks more heavy arms
Eshkamish district residents voice concerns about infrastructure, service delivery problems
1.2 million people in Afghanistan employed in carpet industry: Union
IEA urge Afghan businessmen, investors abroad to return home
Afghanistan to tour Ireland in August for 5 T20Is
India sends 2,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s finances in much better shape: The Economist
-
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah returns to Afghanistan after 6 weeks in India
-
Latest News5 days ago
US and its allies must assume major obligations for Afghanistan reconstruction: Putin
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
-
World4 days ago
Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskiy tells Asian meeting: Stopping Russian invasion crucial for whole world
-
Latest News4 days ago
First group of Afghan pilgrims in two years leave Kabul for Hajj