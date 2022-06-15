Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep 

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2022)

Afghanistan spinners led by the debutant Noor Ahmad (4/10 in 4 overs) dominated the second inning of the third match to help Afghanistan defend the 125-run target by 35 runs and complete a 3-nill sweep in the T20I series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Earlier in the afternoon, Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first. The openers provided Afghanistan with a promising start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, AP reported.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi (31) was the highest run-getter for Afghanistan. Afsar Zazai and the debutant Ihsanullah Janat contributed with 24 and 20 runs respectively to help Afghanistan put 125 runs on the board.

In reply, the hosts got off to a flyer, scoring 25 runs in the first 3 overs, but as soon as the spinners were introduced, they made an impact and struck on regular occasions. The left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad stole the show with his unplayable deliveries as he returned with the Player of the match figures of 4/10 on debut.

Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan supported him well with the figures of 2/13 (4 overs) and 1/8 (4 overs) respectively to help Afghanistan reduce the hosts to 90/9 in 20 overs and win the game by 35 runs. Noor Ahmad was named the player of the match whereas the middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran was adjudged as the player of the series for accumulating 103 runs in the series.

With this win, Afghanistan swept Zimbabwe 3-nill in the T20I series as well as went through a complete white-wash on their white-ball tour to Zimbabwe.