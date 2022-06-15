Sport
Spinners lead Afghanistan to T20I series sweep
Afghanistan spinners led by the debutant Noor Ahmad (4/10 in 4 overs) dominated the second inning of the third match to help Afghanistan defend the 125-run target by 35 runs and complete a 3-nill sweep in the T20I series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Earlier in the afternoon, Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first. The openers provided Afghanistan with a promising start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals, AP reported.
Skipper Mohammad Nabi (31) was the highest run-getter for Afghanistan. Afsar Zazai and the debutant Ihsanullah Janat contributed with 24 and 20 runs respectively to help Afghanistan put 125 runs on the board.
In reply, the hosts got off to a flyer, scoring 25 runs in the first 3 overs, but as soon as the spinners were introduced, they made an impact and struck on regular occasions. The left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad stole the show with his unplayable deliveries as he returned with the Player of the match figures of 4/10 on debut.
Sharafuddin Ashraf and Rashid Khan supported him well with the figures of 2/13 (4 overs) and 1/8 (4 overs) respectively to help Afghanistan reduce the hosts to 90/9 in 20 overs and win the game by 35 runs. Noor Ahmad was named the player of the match whereas the middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran was adjudged as the player of the series for accumulating 103 runs in the series.
With this win, Afghanistan swept Zimbabwe 3-nill in the T20I series as well as went through a complete white-wash on their white-ball tour to Zimbabwe.
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Najibullah Zadran hit a half-century to set up Afghanistan’s 21–run series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 170-5 after playing 20 overs in Harare.
Zadran hit 57 off 46 balls, including six fours and one six. Mohammad Nabi struck 43 off 22, including four sixes and one four.
Chasing 171 for victory, Zimbabwe finished on 149 for seven with Innocent Kaia hitting a fifty and Sikandar Raza scoring 41.
Rashid Khan took wickets for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each.
Afghanistan, who whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series.
The final match is on Tuesday.
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
The Indian men’s football team beat Afghanistan 2-1 in its second Group D match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers third round at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brilliant free-kick while Sahal Abdul Samad kept composure to score the winner in stoppage time. Zubayr Amiri scored the only goal for Afghanistan.
With this win, India, 106th in the FIFA rankings, maintained the second position in the Group D points table with six points and a goal difference of +3. Afghanistan, ranked 150th, are third on the points table. Hong Kong, who beat Cambodia 3-0 earlier in the day, are first.
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first T20I on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe posted a middling score of 159 for 8, with only one partnership worth more than 30.
Afghanistan chased down the 160-run target, with four balls to spare. Opener Hazratullah Zazai blasted 45 runs off 26 balls while Najibullah Zadran hit 44 off 25 (not out). Zadran was declared man of the match.
Debutant Nijat Masood was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan as he took three wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan claimed one wicket each.
Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl also took three wickets. Sikandar Raza was their highest run scorer in the game with 45.
Afghanistan will play their second T20I tomorrow (Sunday).
