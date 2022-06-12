Sport
Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory
Najibullah Zadran hit a half-century to set up Afghanistan’s 21–run series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.
Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 170-5 after playing 20 overs in Harare.
Zadran hit 57 off 46 balls, including six fours and one six. Mohammad Nabi struck 43 off 22, including four sixes and one four.
Chasing 171 for victory, Zimbabwe finished on 149 for seven with Innocent Kaia hitting a fifty and Sikandar Raza scoring 41.
Rashid Khan took wickets for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each.
Afghanistan, who whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series.
The final match is on Tuesday.
Sport
India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
The Indian men’s football team beat Afghanistan 2-1 in its second Group D match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers third round at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.
Indian captain Sunil Chhetri scored a brilliant free-kick while Sahal Abdul Samad kept composure to score the winner in stoppage time. Zubayr Amiri scored the only goal for Afghanistan.
With this win, India, 106th in the FIFA rankings, maintained the second position in the Group D points table with six points and a goal difference of +3. Afghanistan, ranked 150th, are third on the points table. Hong Kong, who beat Cambodia 3-0 earlier in the day, are first.
Sport
Afghanistan beats Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20I
Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in the first T20I on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Batting first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe posted a middling score of 159 for 8, with only one partnership worth more than 30.
Afghanistan chased down the 160-run target, with four balls to spare. Opener Hazratullah Zazai blasted 45 runs off 26 balls while Najibullah Zadran hit 44 off 25 (not out). Zadran was declared man of the match.
Debutant Nijat Masood was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan as he took three wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan claimed one wicket each.
Zimbabwe’s Ryan Burl also took three wickets. Sikandar Raza was their highest run scorer in the game with 45.
Afghanistan will play their second T20I tomorrow (Sunday).
Sport
Afghanistan’s football coach eyes ‘revenge’ against India in upcoming clash
Afghanistan’s football team is determined to avenge defeats against India as they face each other in the 3rd round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday.
Afghanistan will meet India after playing Hong Kong in the opener of the campaign Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference, Afghanistan’s head coach, Anoush Dastgir, said that the team has practiced hard during the last four years with the aim to make a debut in the Asia Cup.
He said that the team is fully ready for Wednesday’s match.
According to him, Afghanistan’s team is now in its best form, compared to the last five years.
Afghanistan are in Group D for the final round of the Asian Cup qualifiers with India, Cambodia and Hong Kong.
The third and final round of the qualifiers will see 24 teams vie for 11 remaining spots. The sides have been divided into six groups of four teams each.
Teams in each group will play each other once and the eventual group winner and five best runner-ups will qualify for Asian Cup 2023.
On the match against India which is hosting the campaign, Dastgir said that India won their last two matches against Afghanistan on luck.
“This time, we are on a revenge mission,” Dastgir said.
