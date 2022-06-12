Afghanistan clinch T20I series against Zimbabwe with 21–run victory

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Najibullah Zadran hit a half-century to set up Afghanistan’s 21–run series-clinching victory over Zimbabwe in the second Twenty20 International on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Afghanistan posted 170-5 after playing 20 overs in Harare.

Zadran hit 57 off 46 balls, including six fours and one six. Mohammad Nabi struck 43 off 22, including four sixes and one four.

Chasing 171 for victory, Zimbabwe finished on 149 for seven with Innocent Kaia hitting a fifty and Sikandar Raza scoring 41.

Rashid Khan took wickets for Afghanistan. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat claimed one wicket each.

Afghanistan, who whitewashed Zimbabwe 3-0 in the preceding one-day matches, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match T20I series.

The final match is on Tuesday.