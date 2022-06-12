India beats Afghanistan 2-1 in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2022)

Afghanistan’s football team is determined to avenge defeats against India as they face each other in the 3rd round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday.

Afghanistan will meet India after playing Hong Kong in the opener of the campaign Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Afghanistan’s head coach, Anoush Dastgir, said that the team has practiced hard during the last four years with the aim to make a debut in the Asia Cup.

He said that the team is fully ready for Wednesday’s match.

According to him, Afghanistan’s team is now in its best form, compared to the last five years.

Afghanistan are in Group D for the final round of the Asian Cup qualifiers with India, Cambodia and Hong Kong.

The third and final round of the qualifiers will see 24 teams vie for 11 remaining spots. The sides have been divided into six groups of four teams each.

Teams in each group will play each other once and the eventual group winner and five best runner-ups will qualify for Asian Cup 2023.

On the match against India which is hosting the campaign, Dastgir said that India won their last two matches against Afghanistan on luck.

“This time, we are on a revenge mission,” Dastgir said.