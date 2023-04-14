Finance Ministry: About 3 billion afghanis ‘lost’ to aid agencies’ tax cuts

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2023)

The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that last year (1401) it gave tax exemptions to all foreign institutions and organizations in the country that work in the field of humanitarian aid.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it said “520 foreign institutions and organizations based in Afghanistan in the fiscal year 1401, which are active in the field of humanitarian aid; a tax exemption has been given.”

The ministry added that because of the exemptions, “the Ministry of Finance has lost about 3 billion afghanis in revenue.”

The announcement added that this ministry has created significant tax facilities for foreign institutions based in Afghanistan in the field of humanitarian activities and stands by its obligations with the said institutions in the transfer and fair distribution of humanitarian aid.