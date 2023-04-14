Latest News
Finance Ministry: About 3 billion afghanis ‘lost’ to aid agencies’ tax cuts
The Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that last year (1401) it gave tax exemptions to all foreign institutions and organizations in the country that work in the field of humanitarian aid.
In a statement issued by the ministry, it said “520 foreign institutions and organizations based in Afghanistan in the fiscal year 1401, which are active in the field of humanitarian aid; a tax exemption has been given.”
The ministry added that because of the exemptions, “the Ministry of Finance has lost about 3 billion afghanis in revenue.”
The announcement added that this ministry has created significant tax facilities for foreign institutions based in Afghanistan in the field of humanitarian activities and stands by its obligations with the said institutions in the transfer and fair distribution of humanitarian aid.
Turkey deports 138 undocumented Afghan refugees
Turkey immigration officials announced on Wednesday that they had sent 138 undocumented Afghan citizens to Afghanistan.
The Turkish media reported on Wednesday that as part of the country’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a group of Afghan nationals was deported to their home country via a chartered flight.
Most Afghan immigrants entered the country illegally, and now, after months of waiting and not knowing what would happen, they live in constant fear of being deported and imprisoned.
Afghan refugees who cannot prove they have legal status in their destination country face deportation or imprisonment in Iran and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has reportedly locked up hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children.
Asylum seekers who enter Turkey illegally face severe retaliation from Turkish officials. The Turkish government has repeatedly detained and expelled Afghan nationals. The leading causes of illegal immigration are poverty, unemployment, hunger, fear of the future, and the lack of safety in the country.
IEA’s defense ministry repairs and activates another two choppers
The Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Thursday that at least two more military helicopters have been repaired and activated.
The ministry says that following the efforts of technical teams and Air Force engineers, two helicopters – a Russian MI-17 and an American Blackhawk UH60 were repaired and successfully tested.
Officials said they continue to repair and activate other damaged aircraft.
Mawlavi Abdul Ghafar Mohammadi, the commander of the air force, thanked the technical teams and engineers, and also said other damaged aircraft would be repaired.
OCHA warns funding is drying up, putting millions of Afghan lives at risk
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) has warned that if funding for humanitarian aid is not received immediately, millions of lives will be put at risk in Afghanistan.
OCHA said in a tweet on Wednesday that millions of Afghans will face famine, disease and death if immediate funding is not provided to address the urgent needs in Afghanistan.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid added that currently, due to insufficient resources, food aid for the needy in Afghanistan should be halved.
“Funding for the Afghanistan appeal is drying up putting millions of lives at risk. Already, the food basket has had to be cut to half due to insufficient resources. If funding is not urgently secured, millions of Afghans will be staring down the barrel of famine, disease & death,” OCHA tweeted.
Meanwhile, the World Food Program (WFP) announced early this week that $800 million is needed for the next six months to save the people who are facing famine in Afghanistan.
According to this institution, if humanitarian aid to Afghanistan does not continue in a sustainable manner, the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan will face famine.
Earlier, OCHA called the Afghanistan crisis the biggest and most serious “humanitarian crisis” in the world and said that out of the $4.6 billion requested by this organization, only 5% of these requests have been provided in Afghanistan in 2023.
