Turkey deports 138 undocumented Afghan refugees

Turkey immigration officials announced on Wednesday that they had sent 138 undocumented Afghan citizens to Afghanistan.

The Turkish media reported on Wednesday that as part of the country’s crackdown on illegal immigration, a group of Afghan nationals was deported to their home country via a chartered flight.

Most Afghan immigrants entered the country illegally, and now, after months of waiting and not knowing what would happen, they live in constant fear of being deported and imprisoned.

Afghan refugees who cannot prove they have legal status in their destination country face deportation or imprisonment in Iran and Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has reportedly locked up hundreds of Afghan refugees, including women and children.

Asylum seekers who enter Turkey illegally face severe retaliation from Turkish officials. The Turkish government has repeatedly detained and expelled Afghan nationals. The leading causes of illegal immigration are poverty, unemployment, hunger, fear of the future, and the lack of safety in the country.