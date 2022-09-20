Business
First containers on the move on new China-Afghanistan corridor
Several containers are currently on the move to test the newly established China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan corridor.
Rail Freight reported the first 2 containers left the Chinese city of Kashgar on 13 September.
The trial period is to last 3 months.
This was confirmed by the Kyrgyz national rail operator Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.
The new corridor was announced in August by the railway companies of Central Asian countries, and Chinese logistics company Zhejiang Union of Railway International Logistics, Rail Freight reported.
Hundreds protest in Kabul against US decision on Afghan assets
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kabul on Saturday against the United States’ decision to transfer $3.5 billion of the country’s frozen foreign reserves to a Swiss fund.
The protesters, who gathered in front of the former Afghanistan Human Rights Commission office, chanted anti-US slogans as they blamed the United States for the ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
They called on human rights organizations to press the US to release Afghan assets.
“The $9 billion frozen assets belong to Afghanistan and it should be handed over to Afghanistan,” said Mudasir, a protester.
“By freezing the $9 billion assets, the US is killing the Afghan children economically,” said Lal Aqa Amiri, a protester.
On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new trust fund in Switzerland.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned the move as being against international norms.
Meanwhile, China said on Thursday that the US-blocked Afghan foreign reserves should be returned immediately so that Afghanistan could utilize the money independently.
“The frozen assets are life-saving money of Afghan people, which should be returned immediately, disposed of by Afghanistan independently, and used for the improvement of the livelihood and peaceful reconstruction,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said.
Russia also condemned washington’s decision.
“We consider this step to contradict International Law and violate the sovereignty of the foreign state. The people of Afghanistan have the right to independently command assets belonging to them without any external control,” Russian embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
It added that such actions by the United States, “no matter which humanitarian mottos it uses as a smokescreen, will only exacerbate misery of the Afghan people.”
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said this week that 250 domestic and foreign firms have submitted their bids for the iron mine in Herat and lead mine in Ghor province.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that it is evaluating the bids and will soon announce the winners.
The iron ore in Herat’s Ghoryan district is estimated to hold 18 million tons of iron. The lead mine in Ghor is also considered to be one of the largest lead mines in the region.
“The government will collect a good amount of revenue from it. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be generated directly or indirectly,” said Burhan.
Private sector members say IEA should prefer domestic companies over foreign firms for investment in the mining sector.
“It is in the plan of IEA to prefer the domestic companies. Domestic companies would initially bring small companies and then big companies to make major investment in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts believe attracting investments in the major mines would help address economic challenges and poverty in the country.
“Considering the existing situation, I think it will benefit the Afghan economy because it will help reduce unemployment, increase tax and find markets for our minerals,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Afghanistan possesses a wealth of nonfuel minerals whose value has been estimated at more than US$1 trillion.
However, this sector has remained largely untouched as the former government was never able to successfully regulate the industry. For generations, the country has been renowned for its gemstones – rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and lapis lazuli.
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen assets to Afghanistan
Washington is to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country, senior US officials told CNN.
According to the officials, the Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
The US is moving $3.5 billion to the new “Afghan Fund,” but officials said they won’t release the money imminently because there is no trusted institution in Afghanistan to guarantee the funds will benefit the Afghan people, CNN reported.
Afghanistan’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, issued a statement on Wednesday stating that it “deems any decision on allocation, using and transferring of the assets for irrelevant purposes unacceptable and wants it to be reconsidered.”
The statement notes that the assets are for the stability of currency, strengthening of the financial system and facilitating trade.
According to Turkey’s TRT news outlets, the funds will be transferred to the Bank of International Settlements in Basel, Switzerland, and the U.S. will set up a trusteeship to oversee the disbursement of the money for the purposes of both monetary policy and humanitarian aid.
“The [Da Afghanistan Bank] funds belong to DAB and should be returned to Afghanistan,” said Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the IEA who serves as head of the political office.
“In this critical time when 99% of Afghans are living under the poverty line, it is direly needed that the reserve[s] return to the country.”
However, a US official told CNN that transferring these funds to the Afghan central bank will depend on two key factors: responsible management of the bank and assurances that the funds will not be diverted to terrorists or criminals.
“We do not have that confidence today,” said a senior US official. At minimum the Afghan central bank will need to “demonstrate its independence from political influence and interference.”
The officials also said DAB will also need to demonstrate it has “instituted adequate anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism controls” and “complete a third party needs assessment and onboard a reputable third party monitoring,” the official explained.
CNN reported that it reviewed a letter sent to DAB this week from the US deputy secretary of the Treasury, which mapped out steps DAB needed to take. The letter cites the need for DAB to demonstrate independence from IEA influence and interference, among other expectations, CNN reported.
Earlier this year President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing for the $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to eventually be distributed inside the country and to potentially fund litigation brought by families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.
