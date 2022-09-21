Business
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
Hafiz Mohammad Sediq Seddiqi, the head of procurement of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said on Tuesday that a company owned by an Afghan woman won the tender to supply coal to central police departments.
According to Seddiqi, Nawobahar Afzali Company, which is owned by Dr. Aziza Afzali, bid for the tender and won it in a fair and transparent process.
Seddiqi said a number of private companies bid for the tender.
“According to the principles, we had invited businessmen and company owners, among whom the woman also participated, and they all brought their offers, and the tendering process was held in a transparent manner, and as a result of this tendering, the winning company is a company that belongs to a woman and she won this tender,” said Seddiqi.
Afzali meanwhile said she was happy she won the tender and said she was satisfied with the process. She urged other businesswomen to also bid for tenders.
“The process was transparent and I was able to be one of the winners of this process and women who are in business, professionals, can participate in this process,” said Afzali.
Business
First containers on the move on new China-Afghanistan corridor
Several containers are currently on the move to test the newly established China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan corridor.
Rail Freight reported the first 2 containers left the Chinese city of Kashgar on 13 September.
The trial period is to last 3 months.
This was confirmed by the Kyrgyz national rail operator Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.
The new corridor was announced in August by the railway companies of Central Asian countries, and Chinese logistics company Zhejiang Union of Railway International Logistics, Rail Freight reported.
Business
Hundreds protest in Kabul against US decision on Afghan assets
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kabul on Saturday against the United States’ decision to transfer $3.5 billion of the country’s frozen foreign reserves to a Swiss fund.
The protesters, who gathered in front of the former Afghanistan Human Rights Commission office, chanted anti-US slogans as they blamed the United States for the ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
They called on human rights organizations to press the US to release Afghan assets.
“The $9 billion frozen assets belong to Afghanistan and it should be handed over to Afghanistan,” said Mudasir, a protester.
“By freezing the $9 billion assets, the US is killing the Afghan children economically,” said Lal Aqa Amiri, a protester.
On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new trust fund in Switzerland.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned the move as being against international norms.
Meanwhile, China said on Thursday that the US-blocked Afghan foreign reserves should be returned immediately so that Afghanistan could utilize the money independently.
“The frozen assets are life-saving money of Afghan people, which should be returned immediately, disposed of by Afghanistan independently, and used for the improvement of the livelihood and peaceful reconstruction,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said.
Russia also condemned washington’s decision.
“We consider this step to contradict International Law and violate the sovereignty of the foreign state. The people of Afghanistan have the right to independently command assets belonging to them without any external control,” Russian embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
It added that such actions by the United States, “no matter which humanitarian mottos it uses as a smokescreen, will only exacerbate misery of the Afghan people.”
Business
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said this week that 250 domestic and foreign firms have submitted their bids for the iron mine in Herat and lead mine in Ghor province.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that it is evaluating the bids and will soon announce the winners.
The iron ore in Herat’s Ghoryan district is estimated to hold 18 million tons of iron. The lead mine in Ghor is also considered to be one of the largest lead mines in the region.
“The government will collect a good amount of revenue from it. Hundreds of thousands of jobs will be generated directly or indirectly,” said Burhan.
Private sector members say IEA should prefer domestic companies over foreign firms for investment in the mining sector.
“It is in the plan of IEA to prefer the domestic companies. Domestic companies would initially bring small companies and then big companies to make major investment in Afghanistan,” said Sherbaz Kaminzada, head of Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts believe attracting investments in the major mines would help address economic challenges and poverty in the country.
“Considering the existing situation, I think it will benefit the Afghan economy because it will help reduce unemployment, increase tax and find markets for our minerals,” said Taj Mohammad Talash, an economic expert.
Afghanistan possesses a wealth of nonfuel minerals whose value has been estimated at more than US$1 trillion.
However, this sector has remained largely untouched as the former government was never able to successfully regulate the industry. For generations, the country has been renowned for its gemstones – rubies, emeralds, tourmalines and lapis lazuli.
Floods kill over 300 in Nigeria this year, and could worsen
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
High-level investor delegation from Turkey to visit Kabul: MoFA
James Webb telescope captures its first images of Mars
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
250 companies submit bids for iron, lead mines in Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
-
Latest News5 days ago
SCO members emphasize on peace and stability in Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
-
COVID-193 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trader holds mass wedding for over 100 couples in Sar-e-Pul
-
Health2 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off