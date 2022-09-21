Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2022)

Hafiz Mohammad Sediq Seddiqi, the head of procurement of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said on Tuesday that a company owned by an Afghan woman won the tender to supply coal to central police departments.

According to Seddiqi, Nawobahar Afzali Company, which is owned by Dr. Aziza Afzali, bid for the tender and won it in a fair and transparent process.

Seddiqi said a number of private companies bid for the tender.

“According to the principles, we had invited businessmen and company owners, among whom the woman also participated, and they all brought their offers, and the tendering process was held in a transparent manner, and as a result of this tendering, the winning company is a company that belongs to a woman and she won this tender,” said Seddiqi.

Afzali meanwhile said she was happy she won the tender and said she was satisfied with the process. She urged other businesswomen to also bid for tenders.

“The process was transparent and I was able to be one of the winners of this process and women who are in business, professionals, can participate in this process,” said Afzali.