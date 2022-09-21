Business
Saffron sector suffering as 50% of exporters close down
Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock officials said Wednesday that 50 percent of the saffron exporting companies in the country have stopped operating due to a number of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil in Afghanistan.
Chamber officials have appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to take measures to help farmers cultivate saffron and grow the export sector.
The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) says that they have started the process of distributing saffron bulbs to farmers and that they are committed to supporting the sector.
Saffron is considered one of the most important agricultural products of the country, but in recent years, producers and exporters have faced many problems.
Industry experts said the pandemic had a huge impact on export volumes as did the political developments in the country.
According to the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, although the country’s saffron is world famous, the situation is getting worse every day and half of the export companies have stopped operating.
“Our country’s saffron has a good name and good buyers in the international markets, and we hope that the sector ministries will pay serious attention to saffron,” said Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
According to him, the number of active export companies in this sector was once 70, but now only 35 are still operational. Hundreds of people have also lost their jobs.
“Our problem is related to the last four years, and we are currently facing problems for export, and our production has also decreased. We must pay serious attention to this sector,” said Mohammad Naser Faizi, a member of the Saffron Exporters Association.
Ministry officials said they have expanded their efforts to develop the saffron sector and have started the process of distributing saffron bulbs to farmers in some provinces.
“We are trying to provide more facilities in the field of saffron cultivation, production and export so that we can have our customers in the international markets like before,” said Mawolavi Mesbahuddin Mustaeen, the ministry’s spokesperson.
Experts have said that with the ban on poppy farming, saffron could be a good alternative for these farmers.
Business
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
Hafiz Mohammad Sediq Seddiqi, the head of procurement of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said on Tuesday that a company owned by an Afghan woman won the tender to supply coal to central police departments.
According to Seddiqi, Nawobahar Afzali Company, which is owned by Dr. Aziza Afzali, bid for the tender and won it in a fair and transparent process.
Seddiqi said a number of private companies bid for the tender.
“According to the principles, we had invited businessmen and company owners, among whom the woman also participated, and they all brought their offers, and the tendering process was held in a transparent manner, and as a result of this tendering, the winning company is a company that belongs to a woman and she won this tender,” said Seddiqi.
Afzali meanwhile said she was happy she won the tender and said she was satisfied with the process. She urged other businesswomen to also bid for tenders.
“The process was transparent and I was able to be one of the winners of this process and women who are in business, professionals, can participate in this process,” said Afzali.
Business
First containers on the move on new China-Afghanistan corridor
Several containers are currently on the move to test the newly established China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan corridor.
Rail Freight reported the first 2 containers left the Chinese city of Kashgar on 13 September.
The trial period is to last 3 months.
This was confirmed by the Kyrgyz national rail operator Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.
The new corridor was announced in August by the railway companies of Central Asian countries, and Chinese logistics company Zhejiang Union of Railway International Logistics, Rail Freight reported.
Business
Hundreds protest in Kabul against US decision on Afghan assets
Hundreds of people demonstrated in Kabul on Saturday against the United States’ decision to transfer $3.5 billion of the country’s frozen foreign reserves to a Swiss fund.
The protesters, who gathered in front of the former Afghanistan Human Rights Commission office, chanted anti-US slogans as they blamed the United States for the ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan.
They called on human rights organizations to press the US to release Afghan assets.
“The $9 billion frozen assets belong to Afghanistan and it should be handed over to Afghanistan,” said Mudasir, a protester.
“By freezing the $9 billion assets, the US is killing the Afghan children economically,” said Lal Aqa Amiri, a protester.
On Wednesday, Washington announced it would transfer $3.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets into a new trust fund in Switzerland.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) condemned the move as being against international norms.
Meanwhile, China said on Thursday that the US-blocked Afghan foreign reserves should be returned immediately so that Afghanistan could utilize the money independently.
“The frozen assets are life-saving money of Afghan people, which should be returned immediately, disposed of by Afghanistan independently, and used for the improvement of the livelihood and peaceful reconstruction,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said.
Russia also condemned washington’s decision.
“We consider this step to contradict International Law and violate the sovereignty of the foreign state. The people of Afghanistan have the right to independently command assets belonging to them without any external control,” Russian embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
It added that such actions by the United States, “no matter which humanitarian mottos it uses as a smokescreen, will only exacerbate misery of the Afghan people.”
Saffron sector suffering as 50% of exporters close down
At UNGA, Qatar’s emir urges parties to build on Doha deal gains
Floods kill over 300 in Nigeria this year, and could worsen
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
IEA replaces education minister in reshuffle
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
India’s Modi assails Putin over Ukraine war
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds
-
COVID-195 days ago
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
-
COVID-193 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
Latest News4 days ago
Trader holds mass wedding for over 100 couples in Sar-e-Pul
-
Health3 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
-
Featured4 days ago
IEA slams Washington’s Afghan Fund move, says it’s an ‘illegal venture’
-
Business4 days ago
Hundreds protest in Kabul against US decision on Afghan assets