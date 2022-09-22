History in the making as 18 tons of pine nuts to be shipped overland to Italy

(Last Updated On: September 22, 2022)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said Thursday that a local company was preparing to export 18 tons of pine nuts to Italy overland.

According to ministry officials, the private company meets international standards and will dispatch its consignment within the next few days.

Officials also said in the first three months of this year, $19 million worth of pine nuts was exported and that there is a growing demand for the local produce.

It is estimated that Afghanistan harvests around 30,000 tons of pine nuts every year.

However, this Italian-bound consignment will for the first time be shipped overland via Turkey.

“This is a new export by land, which will be exported from Afghanistan to Turkey first, and then to Italy, and now we have the capacity to prepare our products according to the standards of European markets,” said Abdulsalam Akhundzada Jawad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In the past, pine nut distributors have complained about the export process as the produce was first sent to Pakistan and from there sold on to international buyers.

The Chamber of Industries and Mines says that 30,000 tons of pine nut oil is produced annually in the country and is exported to China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan by air and land.

“We consider it important to export Afghan black pine nuts to Italy, and since there is a high export capacity in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade should provide the conditions for export,” said Mohammad Karim Azimi, executive director of the Kabul Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Economic experts say that if the Ministry of Industry and Trade solves the transit problems faced by exporters, Afghanistan will be able to substantially increase sales of dry and fresh fruits to international markets.

“Exporting black pine nuts to European markets is very important. Besides black pine nuts, we have other very important trade and export items in the country, which should be provided for export, which is considered very important for the Afghan economy,” said Taj Mohammad Tala, an economic analyst.

Following the collapse of the former government, air cargo corridors used for exporting fresh produce were stopped. However, business owners are hopeful that newly launched overland trade corridors will now fill the gap and open up even wider markets.