Business
History in the making as 18 tons of pine nuts to be shipped overland to Italy
The Ministry of Industry and Trade said Thursday that a local company was preparing to export 18 tons of pine nuts to Italy overland.
According to ministry officials, the private company meets international standards and will dispatch its consignment within the next few days.
Officials also said in the first three months of this year, $19 million worth of pine nuts was exported and that there is a growing demand for the local produce.
It is estimated that Afghanistan harvests around 30,000 tons of pine nuts every year.
However, this Italian-bound consignment will for the first time be shipped overland via Turkey.
“This is a new export by land, which will be exported from Afghanistan to Turkey first, and then to Italy, and now we have the capacity to prepare our products according to the standards of European markets,” said Abdulsalam Akhundzada Jawad, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
In the past, pine nut distributors have complained about the export process as the produce was first sent to Pakistan and from there sold on to international buyers.
The Chamber of Industries and Mines says that 30,000 tons of pine nut oil is produced annually in the country and is exported to China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan by air and land.
“We consider it important to export Afghan black pine nuts to Italy, and since there is a high export capacity in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade should provide the conditions for export,” said Mohammad Karim Azimi, executive director of the Kabul Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Economic experts say that if the Ministry of Industry and Trade solves the transit problems faced by exporters, Afghanistan will be able to substantially increase sales of dry and fresh fruits to international markets.
“Exporting black pine nuts to European markets is very important. Besides black pine nuts, we have other very important trade and export items in the country, which should be provided for export, which is considered very important for the Afghan economy,” said Taj Mohammad Tala, an economic analyst.
Following the collapse of the former government, air cargo corridors used for exporting fresh produce were stopped. However, business owners are hopeful that newly launched overland trade corridors will now fill the gap and open up even wider markets.
Business
Saffron sector suffering as 50% of exporters close down
Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock officials said Wednesday that 50 percent of the saffron exporting companies in the country have stopped operating due to a number of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil in Afghanistan.
Chamber officials have appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to take measures to help farmers cultivate saffron and grow the export sector.
The Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MoAIL) says that they have started the process of distributing saffron bulbs to farmers and that they are committed to supporting the sector.
Saffron is considered one of the most important agricultural products of the country, but in recent years, producers and exporters have faced many problems.
Industry experts said the pandemic had a huge impact on export volumes as did the political developments in the country.
According to the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, although the country’s saffron is world famous, the situation is getting worse every day and half of the export companies have stopped operating.
“Our country’s saffron has a good name and good buyers in the international markets, and we hope that the sector ministries will pay serious attention to saffron,” said Mirwais Hajizada, the deputy of the Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
According to him, the number of active export companies in this sector was once 70, but now only 35 are still operational. Hundreds of people have also lost their jobs.
“Our problem is related to the last four years, and we are currently facing problems for export, and our production has also decreased. We must pay serious attention to this sector,” said Mohammad Naser Faizi, a member of the Saffron Exporters Association.
Ministry officials said they have expanded their efforts to develop the saffron sector and have started the process of distributing saffron bulbs to farmers in some provinces.
“We are trying to provide more facilities in the field of saffron cultivation, production and export so that we can have our customers in the international markets like before,” said Mawolavi Mesbahuddin Mustaeen, the ministry’s spokesperson.
Experts have said that with the ban on poppy farming, saffron could be a good alternative for these farmers.
Business
Afghan businesswoman wins tender to supply MoI with coal
Hafiz Mohammad Sediq Seddiqi, the head of procurement of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, said on Tuesday that a company owned by an Afghan woman won the tender to supply coal to central police departments.
According to Seddiqi, Nawobahar Afzali Company, which is owned by Dr. Aziza Afzali, bid for the tender and won it in a fair and transparent process.
Seddiqi said a number of private companies bid for the tender.
“According to the principles, we had invited businessmen and company owners, among whom the woman also participated, and they all brought their offers, and the tendering process was held in a transparent manner, and as a result of this tendering, the winning company is a company that belongs to a woman and she won this tender,” said Seddiqi.
Afzali meanwhile said she was happy she won the tender and said she was satisfied with the process. She urged other businesswomen to also bid for tenders.
“The process was transparent and I was able to be one of the winners of this process and women who are in business, professionals, can participate in this process,” said Afzali.
Business
First containers on the move on new China-Afghanistan corridor
Several containers are currently on the move to test the newly established China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan corridor.
Rail Freight reported the first 2 containers left the Chinese city of Kashgar on 13 September.
The trial period is to last 3 months.
This was confirmed by the Kyrgyz national rail operator Kyrgyz Temir Zholu.
The new corridor was announced in August by the railway companies of Central Asian countries, and Chinese logistics company Zhejiang Union of Railway International Logistics, Rail Freight reported.
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia
History in the making as 18 tons of pine nuts to be shipped overland to Italy
Guterres calls for more action and leadership to deal with climate crisis
Danish queen tests positive for COVID day after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Qatar FM: No clarity on the way forward for Afghanistan
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
Pakistan approves sending troops to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Health3 days ago
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign kicks off
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Afghan telecoms companies agree to block access to TikTok and PUBG
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
-
World4 days ago
Taiwan hit by 7.2 magnitude earthquake, tsunami warning issued
-
COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kandahar province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Fire sweeps through clothing market in Kabul
-
Sport3 days ago
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A series postponded
-
Featured3 days ago
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years