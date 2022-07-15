First group of Afghan pilgrims returns from Hajj

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2022)

Thousands of Afghans in Paktika province say they face an uncertain future and have no idea how their communities will rebuild their lives after last month’s deadly earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and destroyed an estimated 10,000 homes.

In the early hours of June 22, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the remote, mountainous region and while concerted efforts are being made by aid workers to help the survivors, their efforts are being hampered by the mountainous terrain and heavy rains.

IOM reported this week that the humanitarian community has mobilized funds and personnel for the response and that IOM teams were on the ground in the affected area following the earthquake, weathering aftershocks alongside the affected community.

Humanitarian actors are busy, the IOM reported and workers are meeting with community members to assess their needs, organizing the first emergency distributions and setting up tents, latrines and hand washing stations.

Trucks loaded with a variety of kits are also arriving in waves, having successfully navigated the remote mountains, riverbeds and roads that make the area particularly difficult to access.

Thousands of people are trying to get the basic items they need for immediate survival — food, water, health care and shelter.

“I was in my house asleep when it started shaking,” says Krushnal, a survivor from Barmal, still living with his four children on the site of their collapsed house.

“A piece of wall hit me, but I am not seriously injured. I saw bodies being pulled out of the rubble, injured people, and maybe dead people. I heard cries of pain everywhere I went,” he told IOM.

The majority of the fragile mud-brick houses in the area did not withstand the earthquake. While many currently lack the means to rebuild much of their community, the survivors have come together alongside humanitarian actors to plan for the recovery of the community.

A few kilometers from Gayan, IOM Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) staff hold counseling sessions with victims amidst the rubble. Three distinct groups are formed for the sessions: women, men and children.

Mobile clinics have also been operating in this mountainous area, which is located far from health centers. In addition, community members have identified psychological support as a key need, which has been included in the IOM earthquake response from the first day.

IOM reports that as of July 8, 140 trucks have successfully reached the impacted areas of Paktika and Khost provinces and some 30,000 emergency shelter and non-food item kits have been distributed to 5,600 families in need.

But now, according to the IOM, the focus has switched to post-disaster longer-term rebuilding of houses, and of lives.

IOM and other shelter actors are working together to support the communities to clear the rubble of the damaged homes and to build back their homes safely.

However, other public infrastructures will also need to be rehabilitated to ensure communities can return to normal. Water sources that have been contaminated must be treated and fixed to ensure access to safe and clean water again.

According to the IOM, repurposing of existing emergency funding enabled IOM to undertake a swift, immediate response to provide life-saving assistance to affected communities but now, longer-term funding from both humanitarian and development actors must be committed and made available immediately to ensure that houses and essential community infrastructure can be rebuilt before the harsh winter arrives in November.