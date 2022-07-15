Latest News
First group of Afghan pilgrims returns from Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Friday that the first flight carrying Afghan pilgrims has landed in capital Kabul.
According to Fazal Mohammad Hussaini, the ministry’s spokesman, Afghan pilgrims have performed the Hajj rituals without any problem this year and the first group of pilgrims — 700 pilgrims — has returned to the country in two planes.
Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air Airlines had availed the contracts for carrying and bringing back Afghan pilgrims.
Both companies conducted 41 flights to transfer Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
This comes after Saudi officials were forced to shrink the quota of Hajj pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only Saudi Arabian citizens and residents were able to participate in the past two years.
This year, Saudi officials allowed one million pilgrims to perform Hajj.
Ex-Afghan MP reveals millions of dollars were used to buy votes for speakership role
Kamal Nasir Osuli, a former member of the Afghan parliament, said this week that millions of dollars were used to buy MPs’ votes during the elections for speakership role.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Osuli said that between $25-27 million were used during the three rounds of voting for the speakership role, in which he was also a candidate.
“But it doesn’t mean all the 250 MPs were corrupt,” Osuli maintained.
According to the former lawmaker, there was massive corruption in the previous government, which was a big problem.
“Most of the people – 95 percent – were involved in corruption in various categories,” Osuli said. “It was a big problem.”
Corruption however was eradicated after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over, he said.
“But there needs to be sustainable efforts to prevent corruption,” Osuli said. “I am afraid if the situation remains the same and laws are not made and there is no law-based punishment, corruption may increase.”
On peace talks between the United States and IEA, Osuli said that the Ashraf Ghani-led government was bypassed in the process.
“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was mentioned in the agreement, but not as a party to the deal. The parties were the US and the Taliban (IEA),” Osuli said. “The Republic was treated such that it didn’t exist.”
“It was a mistake by the US,” Osuli said.
Weapons, ammunitions discovered and seized in Kabul: GDI
Security forces have discovered and seized weapons and ammunition during an intelligence-based operation in capital Kabul, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said on Friday.
On its Twitter account, the GDI wrote that as a result of intelligence-based operation a large number of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the Sar-Kotal area in the PD 17 of Kabul city.
Six heavy machine guns, 16 Kalashnikovs, two rockets, M4 magazines and thousands of bullets were discovered and seized during the raid.
No more details were released by GDI.
IOM helps Paktika rise from the rubble after deadly earthquake
Thousands of Afghans in Paktika province say they face an uncertain future and have no idea how their communities will rebuild their lives after last month’s deadly earthquake that killed over 1,000 people and destroyed an estimated 10,000 homes.
In the early hours of June 22, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the remote, mountainous region and while concerted efforts are being made by aid workers to help the survivors, their efforts are being hampered by the mountainous terrain and heavy rains.
IOM reported this week that the humanitarian community has mobilized funds and personnel for the response and that IOM teams were on the ground in the affected area following the earthquake, weathering aftershocks alongside the affected community.
Humanitarian actors are busy, the IOM reported and workers are meeting with community members to assess their needs, organizing the first emergency distributions and setting up tents, latrines and hand washing stations.
Trucks loaded with a variety of kits are also arriving in waves, having successfully navigated the remote mountains, riverbeds and roads that make the area particularly difficult to access.
Thousands of people are trying to get the basic items they need for immediate survival — food, water, health care and shelter.
“I was in my house asleep when it started shaking,” says Krushnal, a survivor from Barmal, still living with his four children on the site of their collapsed house.
“A piece of wall hit me, but I am not seriously injured. I saw bodies being pulled out of the rubble, injured people, and maybe dead people. I heard cries of pain everywhere I went,” he told IOM.
The majority of the fragile mud-brick houses in the area did not withstand the earthquake. While many currently lack the means to rebuild much of their community, the survivors have come together alongside humanitarian actors to plan for the recovery of the community.
A few kilometers from Gayan, IOM Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) staff hold counseling sessions with victims amidst the rubble. Three distinct groups are formed for the sessions: women, men and children.
Mobile clinics have also been operating in this mountainous area, which is located far from health centers. In addition, community members have identified psychological support as a key need, which has been included in the IOM earthquake response from the first day.
IOM reports that as of July 8, 140 trucks have successfully reached the impacted areas of Paktika and Khost provinces and some 30,000 emergency shelter and non-food item kits have been distributed to 5,600 families in need.
But now, according to the IOM, the focus has switched to post-disaster longer-term rebuilding of houses, and of lives.
IOM and other shelter actors are working together to support the communities to clear the rubble of the damaged homes and to build back their homes safely.
However, other public infrastructures will also need to be rehabilitated to ensure communities can return to normal. Water sources that have been contaminated must be treated and fixed to ensure access to safe and clean water again.
According to the IOM, repurposing of existing emergency funding enabled IOM to undertake a swift, immediate response to provide life-saving assistance to affected communities but now, longer-term funding from both humanitarian and development actors must be committed and made available immediately to ensure that houses and essential community infrastructure can be rebuilt before the harsh winter arrives in November.
