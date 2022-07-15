Ex-Afghan MP reveals millions of dollars were used to buy votes for speakership role

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2022)

Kamal Nasir Osuli, a former member of the Afghan parliament, said this week that millions of dollars were used to buy MPs’ votes during the elections for speakership role.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Osuli said that between $25-27 million were used during the three rounds of voting for the speakership role, in which he was also a candidate.

“But it doesn’t mean all the 250 MPs were corrupt,” Osuli maintained.

According to the former lawmaker, there was massive corruption in the previous government, which was a big problem.

“Most of the people – 95 percent – were involved in corruption in various categories,” Osuli said. “It was a big problem.”

Corruption however was eradicated after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over, he said.

“But there needs to be sustainable efforts to prevent corruption,” Osuli said. “I am afraid if the situation remains the same and laws are not made and there is no law-based punishment, corruption may increase.”

On peace talks between the United States and IEA, Osuli said that the Ashraf Ghani-led government was bypassed in the process.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was mentioned in the agreement, but not as a party to the deal. The parties were the US and the Taliban (IEA),” Osuli said. “The Republic was treated such that it didn’t exist.”

“It was a mistake by the US,” Osuli said.