Latest News
UK minister says allegations of war crimes by SAS will be investigated
British armed forces minister James Heappey has said that any fresh allegations about the behavior of UK Special Forces in Afghanistan will be investigated.
This week, the BBC Panorama released details of its investigation into alleged war crimes. The investigation found new evidence of scores of secret killings by the SAS, and efforts by some of the most senior figures in UK Special Forces to conceal evidence of war crimes.
“We were aware of some of the allegations that I understand to be in this evening’s Panorama. They’ve been investigated, I believe, twice and on each occasion hasn’t met the evidential threshold,” Heappey told UK MPs.
“But, let’s be clear, if there are new allegations, new evidence that comes to light as a consequence of the Panorama investigation and that is then passed to the service police for further investigation, we will absolutely investigate it.
“Nobody in our organisation, no matter how special, gets a bye on the law – and that’s that.”
The BBC identified 54 people shot dead in suspicious circumstances by one SAS unit during one six month tour of Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011. The youngest was described as just 15 years old when he was killed.
“The truth is that in the past 20 years those had military presence here committed such crimes all over our country. It is not limited to just 54,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Ex-Afghan MP reveals millions of dollars were used to buy votes for speakership role
Kamal Nasir Osuli, a former member of the Afghan parliament, said this week that millions of dollars were used to buy MPs’ votes during the elections for speakership role.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Osuli said that between $25-27 million were used during the three rounds of voting for the speakership role, in which he was also a candidate.
“But it doesn’t mean all the 250 MPs were corrupt,” Osuli maintained.
According to the former lawmaker, there was massive corruption in the previous government, which was a big problem.
“Most of the people – 95 percent – were involved in corruption in various categories,” Osuli said. “It was a big problem.”
Corruption however was eradicated after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over, he said.
“But there needs to be sustainable efforts to prevent corruption,” Osuli said. “I am afraid if the situation remains the same and laws are not made and there is no law-based punishment, corruption may increase.”
On peace talks between the United States and IEA, Osuli said that the Ashraf Ghani-led government was bypassed in the process.
“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was mentioned in the agreement, but not as a party to the deal. The parties were the US and the Taliban (IEA),” Osuli said. “The Republic was treated such that it didn’t exist.”
“It was a mistake by the US,” Osuli said.
Latest News
First group of Afghan pilgrims returns from Hajj
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said on Friday that the first flight carrying Afghan pilgrims has landed in capital Kabul.
According to Fazal Mohammad Hussaini, the ministry’s spokesman, Afghan pilgrims have performed the Hajj rituals without any problem this year and the first group of pilgrims — 700 pilgrims — has returned to the country in two planes.
Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air Airlines had availed the contracts for carrying and bringing back Afghan pilgrims.
Both companies conducted 41 flights to transfer Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.
This comes after Saudi officials were forced to shrink the quota of Hajj pilgrims due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only Saudi Arabian citizens and residents were able to participate in the past two years.
This year, Saudi officials allowed one million pilgrims to perform Hajj.
Latest News
Weapons, ammunitions discovered and seized in Kabul: GDI
Security forces have discovered and seized weapons and ammunition during an intelligence-based operation in capital Kabul, the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) said on Friday.
On its Twitter account, the GDI wrote that as a result of intelligence-based operation a large number of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the Sar-Kotal area in the PD 17 of Kabul city.
Six heavy machine guns, 16 Kalashnikovs, two rockets, M4 magazines and thousands of bullets were discovered and seized during the raid.
No more details were released by GDI.
