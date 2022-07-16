Afghanistan stands by Turkey, Stanikzai says on anniversary of 2016 defeated coup

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

A senior official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday reaffirmed support and solidarity for Turkey as it marked the sixth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup on Friday.

Speaking at an event at the Turkish Embassy in Kabul, Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbad Stanikzai said that Afghanistan and Turkey have long had historic and friendly relations.

He also thanked the Turkish people and government for their humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan right after a recent deadly earthquake, as well as their support in the field of education.

More than 250 people were killed and thousands were injured in Turkey in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt when rogue soldiers commandeered warplanes, helicopters and tanks to take control of institutions and overthrow Erdogan’s government.

Turkey’s ambassador in Kabul, Cihad Erginay, said his country achieved great success in its fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) within the framework of the rule of law at home and abroad in the last six years.

“The organizational structure of FETO within state institutions was uncovered, and ultimately, the parallel state structure of the organization was destroyed,” Erginay said.

Turkish people of all walks came together for a single purpose, which was to protect the democracy that night, he said, adding: “This has gone down in our history as the bloodiest terrorist attack that Turkey has been subjected to.”

Erginay stressed that the Turkish people were not alone in their endeavor to protect democracy and that numerous countries stood in solidarity with the Turkish government.

“The people of Afghanistan were among those who condemned the coup attempt and showed solidarity with us,” he noted.

Touching on the threat that the terror group poses to the countries where it has a presence, Erginay said: “FETO is an intelligence and criminal organization that constantly tries to create a political and economic sphere of influence in line with its crooked ambitions, which poses a threat to the security of every country in which it takes root and operates.”

Thanks to the close cooperation between the governments of Afghanistan and Turkey, 15 of the terror group’s so-called educational institutions were transferred to the Turkish Maarif Foundation, he said, adding that the foundation is doing its best to provide Afghan children with high-quality education opportunities.

Moreover, in cooperation with the Turkish Maarif Foundation, the Turkish Embassy in Kabul planted 250 trees near the Qargha Dam in honor of those killed in the defeated 2016 coup.