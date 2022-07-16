UNDP, World Bank sign $20 million deal to support Afghan projects

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

The United Nations Development Progamme (UNDP) has signed a $20 million partnership agreement with the World Bank to support humanitarian, economic, and social development initiatives across Afghanistan.

The new partnership will provide tailored capacity building to non-governmental and civil society organizations within their work environment and support what is called as Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), according to a UNDP statement.

Given UNDP’s decades of experience and expertise in supporting economic revival and fragile communities, the agency will select 400 NGOs and CSOs based on their capacity for swift outreach, engagement, and project design.

The QIPs will aim to enhance access to health, education, agriculture and food security and livelihood activities for vulnerable and marginalized communities, including persons with disabilities.

Due to the prolonged conflict in the country, NGOs and CSOs have played a critical role in the service delivery of humanitarian and development activities in hard-to-reach areas of Afghanistan, UNDP noted.

However, since the sudden political changes in August 2021 and the subsequent departure of major donors, the financial and operational management capacities of the NGO/CSOs have worsened.

“We thank the World Bank for showing solidarity and support to the NGOs and CSOs in Afghanistan and helping them grow when they need it most,” said UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Surayo Buzurukova.

“This project also emphasizes UNDP’s priority in strengthening partnerships on the ground that is indispensable in supporting us to respond swiftly and flexibly to the community.”