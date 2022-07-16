Pakistani delegation to visit Afghanistan for talks on coal imports

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2022)

A Pakistani delegation led by commerce secretary will arrive in Afghanistan on Sunday for two days of talks on the import of coal, Pakistan media reported Saturday.

The delegation’s visit is scheduled amid threats by Chinese company generating electricity on imported coal that they will revert to South African coal if the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority fails to resolve its issues related to payments, Business Recorder reported.

The delegation will include military and intelligence representatives as well as foreign and interior ministry officials.

Key issues to be discussed include declaration of 24/7 operations at Torkham, Kharlachi and Ghulam Khan border terminals, deployment of additional human resources to ensure smooth operations, improvement in infrastructure on the Afghan side and cross border movement of vehicles, according to the report.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans late last month to import coal from Afghanistan using local currency to save foreign reserves.

After the announcement, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) more than doubled prices for coal.