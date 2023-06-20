Business
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Five cement factories will be built soon in Afghanistan, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said during a visit to Kandahar province.
Delawar said that once the factories become operational, hundreds of millions of dollars will not be spent on importing cement. He said this will be another step forward in helping the country become self-sufficient.
He also said that revenue generated through mining in the country has increased substantially in recent times.
“The world does not recognize us and makes various excuses, but we maintained stability of the Afghani currency. In 12 months, the revenue of the Ministry of Mines was 17.5 billion afghanis,” Delawar said.
The cement factories meanwhile will be built in Herat, Kandahar, Logar, Jawzjan and Parwan provinces. At present, only Ghori and Jabal al-Sarraj cement factories operate in the country. Cement produced by these two factories only partially meets the country’s needs.
Delawar’s visit to Kandahar comes after a number of contracts were awarded to mining companies to extract minerals in the province. The agreement with these companies was that they would also give back to the community by spearheading projects such as the construction of roads.
Business
China fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan carpets
China is fast becoming a lucrative market for Afghan products, including handmade carpets, pine nuts and other goods.
Speaking to China’s Xinhua news agency, one carpet weaver in Kabul, Safiullah, said he is trying to produce as many carpets as possible for the Chinese market.
“The demand for hand-woven and high-quality carpets is on a constant rise in the [Chinese] market,” Safiullah told Xinhua, suggesting that the promotion of the art of carpet weaving could help low-income families improve their living conditions.
Safiullah’s impoverished family sees this as a great chance to overcome their economic hardship thanks to China, considered one of the most suitable markets for Afghan products.
Following the launch of a direct flight between Kabul and the northwestern city of Urumqi in China, trade between the two countries is expected to increase – including the trade of carpets.
“Export of Afghan carpets to China has significantly increased, leading us to sell more carpets and thus facilitating us to hire more workers in the industry,” Sayed Bilal Farooqi, a member of the Afghan Carpet Union, told Xinhua.
Afghanistan, according to the Union of Carpet Producers and Exporters, has exported more than one million square meters of carpets to China over the past two years.
Like carpets, pine nuts have also become a major export item of Afghanistan. The Ministry of Economy estimates that the government will earn about $2 billion annually from pine nut exports, mainly to China, within the next few years.
Business
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
A private company in Herat province is producing almost 300 solar panels per day, each of which has a capacity of providing up to 650 watts of electricity.
The factory officials say the solar panel that they produce is competing with regional companies in terms of quality.
According to them, more than $5 million has been invested in this factory.
“The main goal is that we create jobs and the second goal is that those companies should start operations in the country in which people’s needs are their priority,” said Wahidullah Bromand, the general manager of the solar panel production for the company.
“The devices inside this factory do not exist even in our neighboring countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan,” said Ghulam Rasool Haidari, in charge of the technical department of the solar production for the company.
“Regarding the quality of the solar panels that we produce, they are produced with a 25-year warranty in accordance with national and international standards,” he said.
This factory has already been able to meet the needs of the Herat market and 19 other provinces.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce has repeatedly emphasized the need for people to use domestic products.
As long as we do not bring changes, no one will change our situation, for the growth of industry and economy, Afghanistan’s industry plays a very important role,” said Mohammad Zubair Deen Parwar, head of International Trade Department for MoIC.
Currently, more than two hundred factories are active in Herat Industrial City, and most of these factory owners are trying to supply quality goods to the market.
However, people’s trust reportedly in domestic products has not yet been fully gained.
Business
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
More than 100 experts gathered at a workshop in Dubai on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system to help revive the private sector and create jobs.
World Bank’s country director for Afghanistan, Melinda Good, said the two-day workshop was attended by experts from domestic and international banks, digital providers, international partners and civil society.
“A reliable and transparent system will help build confidence in payments and ensure that aid for the Afghan people goes to the Afghan people and help the private sector, which employs many Afghans,” she said.
Afghanistan’s banking system has been severely hampered by sanctions, a drop in liquidity from frozen central bank assets and a cut in development spending. Regulatory risk concerns of international banks have also largely cut off the country’s formal banking sector from the global financial system.
Da Afghanistan Bank says it wants to expand its relations with the international institutions.
“Da Afghanistan Bank wants good banking relations with all national and international institutions in light of international laws and regulations and wants to expand these relations,” said Hasibullah Noori, the spokesman for Da Afghanistan Bank.
Economic experts also say that if the World Bank cooperates with private banks and the private sector of Afghanistan in solving banking problems, the current economic crisis in Afghanistan will end quickly.
Zimbabwe smash Dutch in World Cup qualifier
World ‘failing Afghanistan’ during major locust outbreak: aid group
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Five cement factories to be built in Afghanistan: minister
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final
Iran says it has successfully test-launched ballistic missile
Brilliant Madhwal takes 5-5 as Mumbai knock Lucknow out of IPL
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over UNHRC’s report on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Region policy towards Afghanistan reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: UN’s meeting on Afghan human rights situation discussed
Tahawol: SIGAR’s new report on Afghanistan situation discussed
Trending
-
World5 days ago
At least 15 killed in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba
-
Regional4 days ago
US, Iran in talks to cool tensions with a mutual ‘understanding’
-
Health4 days ago
Congo fever claims another life, this time in Takhar province
-
Business4 days ago
Dubai workshop discusses ways to strengthen Afghanistan’s payment system
-
Regional3 days ago
Life in Pakistan returns to normal as cyclone Biparjoy dissipates
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Archeologists find mummy surrounded by coca leaves on hilltop in Peru’s capital
-
World2 days ago
Philippine ferry catches fire at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued
-
Latest News4 days ago
Diarrhea kills 6 children in Balkh in last two months