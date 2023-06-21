Obaidullah Sader Khail selected as head of Afghan Business Council in UAE

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2023)

The annual General Assembly of the Afghan Business Council-Dubai was held on Tuesday at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Afghan Business Council said on Facebook.

According to the Afghan Business Council during the meeting Haji Obaidullah Sader Khail was once again selected as head of the Afghan Business Council in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Sulaiman (Director of Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Maha AlGargawi (Vice President Business Advocacy, Dubai Chambers), Omar Alhashmi (Project Manager-Dubai Chambers), Sharina Alfalasi (Executive-Business Relations-Dubai Chambers), Jeffrey Grieco (President and CEO of Afghan American Chamber of Commerce) and members of the Afghan Business Council.

Speaking at the meeting, Jeffrey Grieco, president and CEO of the Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC), said that the members of the organization urged the UN, US and EU governments to “immediately” release and return the frozen assets of all Afghan commercial banks and their beneficiary account holders, which “includes many of you in this room today.”