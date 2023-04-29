Latest News
Five children killed in mine blast in Maidan Wardak
At least five children were killed in a blast caused by an unexploded bomb on Friday afternoon in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.
The explosion occurred on Friday at around 3:30 pm as kids were playing in the village of Dasht-e-Top in the Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak, a province east of Kabul.
Meanwhile, two children were injured in the explosion in critical condition and were delivered to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, said Zarakullah Zeerak, the head of the public health directorate of the province.
All of the victims, according to him, were younger than 12 years old.
Meanwhile, several incidents occurred in various provinces, including Ghazni, Wardak, and Kandahar, which killed several children and injured several others.
Afghanistan remains one of the nations with the highest concentration of landmines in the world, killing several people each month, including children, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says 30,000 people from Afghanistan are expected to perform Hajj this year, including 8,000 women.
The ministry officials said on Saturday that necessary measures have been taken to provide facilities for pilgrims.
According to them, in order to better manage the Hajj ceremony, a seven-day awareness seminar has been started for the teachers who accompany the pilgrims during this ceremony.
In this seminar, information will be provided about the guidelines so that they can perform the Hajj ceremony without any problems, the officials said.
“We organized the seminar for teachers to teach them how to do food and transportation services for the pilgrims,” said Mohammad Ashraf Haqqani, head of religious education for the ministry.
“Flights will start from the first of Dhul Qa’dah and 30,000 pilgrims will attend the Hajj ceremony.”
This comes after pilgrims faced problems during Hajj last year, but now the ministry says they are trying to prevent problems and will provide pilgrims with more facilities.
Top Iranian official to visit Afghanistan over water issue
Ali Salajegheh, Iran’s vice president and head of the environment agency, will visit Afghanistan in the next couple of weeks to follow up on the issue of water rights.
In an interview with ISNA, Salajegheh said that Iran is in talks with Afghanistan’s rulers over its water rights from the Helmand River.
Iran and Afghanistan signed the Helmand River water-sharing agreement in 1973, under which Afghanistan agreed to provide Iran with 22 cubic meters of water per second with the option to purchase an additional four cubic meters per second for “goodwill and brotherly relations.”
Iran has strongly opposed Afghanistan’s damming of its transboundary rivers and has accused Kabul of denying it of its water rights.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is adamant that they are committed to Iran’s water rights according to the 1973 treaty.
Recently, Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that based on the actions that have been taken, water will be released in Helmand this year.
According to him, the dam was built in Afghanistan during the American occupation, which caused water diversion.
He said that one of the main criteria for the engagement of Iran with the IEA in supporting the people depends on their adherence to the treaty.
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Iran’s navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday heading to the U.S. amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, The Associated Press reported.
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”
The Navy initially said Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the vessel, but an American naval aircraft later confirmed that Iran’s navy captured the ship, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.
The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no unusual behavior as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all traded oil passes. Iran has made allegations in other seizures that later fell apart as it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.
Iran’s “harassing activity within the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman is commensurate with an established pattern of behavior that has seen Iran target vessels as a result of ongoing disputes,” maritime security firm Dryad Global said.
The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.
“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.
U.S. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the “illegal seizure” of the tanker was “another in a continuing series of violations by Iran of the international rules-based order.”
The vessel’s manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship’s 24 crew members are Indian.
“The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”
The ship’s listed owner appeared to be a Chinese company.
Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed the Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron said it was “aware of the situation.”
“We are in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” Chevron spokesperson Christine Dobbyn said in a statement.
