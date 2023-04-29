Five children killed in mine blast in Maidan Wardak

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2023)

At least five children were killed in a blast caused by an unexploded bomb on Friday afternoon in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The explosion occurred on Friday at around 3:30 pm as kids were playing in the village of Dasht-e-Top in the Sayed Abad district of Maidan Wardak, a province east of Kabul.

Meanwhile, two children were injured in the explosion in critical condition and were delivered to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, said Zarakullah Zeerak, the head of the public health directorate of the province.

All of the victims, according to him, were younger than 12 years old.

Meanwhile, several incidents occurred in various provinces, including Ghazni, Wardak, and Kandahar, which killed several children and injured several others.

Afghanistan remains one of the nations with the highest concentration of landmines in the world, killing several people each month, including children, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).