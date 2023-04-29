30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2023)

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says 30,000 people from Afghanistan are expected to perform Hajj this year, including 8,000 women.

The ministry officials said on Saturday that necessary measures have been taken to provide facilities for pilgrims.

According to them, in order to better manage the Hajj ceremony, a seven-day awareness seminar has been started for the teachers who accompany the pilgrims during this ceremony.

In this seminar, information will be provided about the guidelines so that they can perform the Hajj ceremony without any problems, the officials said.

“We organized the seminar for teachers to teach them how to do food and transportation services for the pilgrims,” said Mohammad Ashraf Haqqani, head of religious education for the ministry.

“Flights will start from the first of Dhul Qa’dah and 30,000 pilgrims will attend the Hajj ceremony.”

This comes after pilgrims faced problems during Hajj last year, but now the ministry says they are trying to prevent problems and will provide pilgrims with more facilities.