30,000 Afghans expected to attend Hajj this year: officials
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says 30,000 people from Afghanistan are expected to perform Hajj this year, including 8,000 women.
The ministry officials said on Saturday that necessary measures have been taken to provide facilities for pilgrims.
According to them, in order to better manage the Hajj ceremony, a seven-day awareness seminar has been started for the teachers who accompany the pilgrims during this ceremony.
In this seminar, information will be provided about the guidelines so that they can perform the Hajj ceremony without any problems, the officials said.
“We organized the seminar for teachers to teach them how to do food and transportation services for the pilgrims,” said Mohammad Ashraf Haqqani, head of religious education for the ministry.
“Flights will start from the first of Dhul Qa’dah and 30,000 pilgrims will attend the Hajj ceremony.”
This comes after pilgrims faced problems during Hajj last year, but now the ministry says they are trying to prevent problems and will provide pilgrims with more facilities.
Pakistan PM gets vote of confidence in National Assembly
Pakistan Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday successfully got the vote of confidence in the National Assembly and received 180 votes in his favor, APP reported.
The prime minister received 180 votes reposing confidence in his leadership in the 342-member National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said following after Thursday’s vote.
“One hundred and eighty members (180) members rose in favor of resolution and the resolution is passed. Consequently, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly and commands the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly as the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tabled a resolution for vote of confidence in the Prime Minister which stated “The National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan reposes its full confidence in the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”. A total of 180 members voted in favor of resolution and the Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat to place the names of all members on its website which voted in favor of the resolution. The resolution appeared as supplementary agenda item on `Orders of the Day’.
While tabling the resolution, Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said there are rumors about the parliament and today the government decided to show the whole world that the parliament is standing with the constitution and the parliament as well.
Parliament is standing with the supremacy of the constitution, he added.
He said that the parliament is standing with the majority decision 4/3 of the honorable Supreme Court.
Muttaqi tells Samarkand forum instability in Afghanistan will not benefit anyone
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, along with foreign ministers from Afghanistan’s seven neighboring countries, attended the 4th Ministerial meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries on Thursday in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.
A number of issues pertaining to the Afghanistan situation were discussed by the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.
Muttaqi, who was invited to attend, told delegates that “the recent positive developments in Afghanistan, such as the withdrawal of foreign forces, rise of a powerful central government, law and order, encompassing security, end of corruption, access to judiciary and justice, ban on narcotics cultivation and trade, and the overall positive resolve of the Afghan government have spawned new opportunities for close and meaningful cooperation between Afghanistan and the region.”
He also said that decades of imposed wars had not only snatched great economic and commercial opportunities from Afghanistan but the region at large. “We now have a window of opportunity to transform Afghanistan into a key economic and commercial partner,” he said.
“Our expectation remains that regional countries will exert joint efforts to bring about conditions of stability and economic prosperity in Afghanistan so that it may assist Afghanistan in playing a constructive role. We, likewise, are ready to fulfill our obligations as a responsible government,” he stated.
He urged regional states to remain vigilant about not allowing their policy towards Afghanistan “to fall prey to the negative propaganda and machinations of opposing powers.”
“Rather, Afghanistan must be viewed from the lens of regional security, stability and economic connectivity, and through close observation of ground realities and positive engagement with its authorities. Positive and resolute political, security and economic regional cooperation can prove beneficial in securing both the interests of Afghanistan and the region.
“Instability in Afghanistan is not in the interest of anyone as it can become a source for regional instability, narcotics boom, arms proliferation, illegal migration and other challenges,” he said.
The foreign ministers from neighboring countries meanwhile urged the IEA to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and to lift all restrictions on women.
Iran in turn said it “declares its readiness to provide hardware and software assistance to the ruling body [of Afghanistan] to determine good conditions for their education.”
IPL: Third week of action
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is by far the biggest T20 tournament in cricket and the 16th season continues this week with a full roster of matches across India – all of which can be streamed live on Ariana News.
This competition is unlike any other around and attracts the best in the sport.
Defending champions are Gujarat Titans who are currently sitting in 4th place on the points table.
This week, the match line up is as follows:
April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 13: Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
April 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
April 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
April 16: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 16: Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
Week two, which wrapped up on Saturday, was certainly one to remember after the Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a remarkable win in the second last match of the week.
Gujarat’s total of 204-4, in which Vijay Shankar blasted an unbeaten 63 from 24 balls (4×4, 5×6) looked impregnable when KKR needed 29 to win from the final over with just three wickets remaining.
Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball leaving Rinku Singh with the ‘impossible’ task of hitting five sixes off the last five balls. But that’s exactly what happened with left arm seamer Yash Dayal (0-69) delivering three full tosses and two back-of-a-length slower balls, all of which disappeared into the stands.
KKR had won by three wickets – remarkably.
With the tournament in full swing, and teams furiously battling it out for the title, be sure to view live on Ariana News, as we livestream this exciting tournament.
CLICK HERE to watch all the matches live.
