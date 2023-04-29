Latest News
Top Iranian official to visit Afghanistan over water issue
Ali Salajegheh, Iran’s vice president and head of the environment agency, will visit Afghanistan in the next couple of weeks to follow up on the issue of water rights.
In an interview with ISNA, Salajegheh said that Iran is in talks with Afghanistan’s rulers over its water rights from the Helmand River.
Iran and Afghanistan signed the Helmand River water-sharing agreement in 1973, under which Afghanistan agreed to provide Iran with 22 cubic meters of water per second with the option to purchase an additional four cubic meters per second for “goodwill and brotherly relations.”
Iran has strongly opposed Afghanistan’s damming of its transboundary rivers and has accused Kabul of denying it of its water rights.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is adamant that they are committed to Iran’s water rights according to the 1973 treaty.
Recently, Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that based on the actions that have been taken, water will be released in Helmand this year.
According to him, the dam was built in Afghanistan during the American occupation, which caused water diversion.
He said that one of the main criteria for the engagement of Iran with the IEA in supporting the people depends on their adherence to the treaty.
Latest News
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Iran’s navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday heading to the U.S. amid wider tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.
The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, The Associated Press reported.
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”
The Navy initially said Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the vessel, but an American naval aircraft later confirmed that Iran’s navy captured the ship, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.
The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no unusual behavior as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all traded oil passes. Iran has made allegations in other seizures that later fell apart as it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.
Iran’s “harassing activity within the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman is commensurate with an established pattern of behavior that has seen Iran target vessels as a result of ongoing disputes,” maritime security firm Dryad Global said.
The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.
“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.
U.S. Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the “illegal seizure” of the tanker was “another in a continuing series of violations by Iran of the international rules-based order.”
The vessel’s manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship’s 24 crew members are Indian.
“The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”
The ship’s listed owner appeared to be a Chinese company.
Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed the Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron said it was “aware of the situation.”
“We are in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” Chevron spokesperson Christine Dobbyn said in a statement.
Latest News
IEA not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan, says UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not invited the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to a meeting that he is convening with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha next week, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.
“The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Reuters reported.
Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the IEA after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.
The gathering in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating “the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on … Afghanistan,” Dujarric has said.
Guterres’ deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”
The IEA seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.
In December, the 193-member UN General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the IEA by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.
The UN Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday an IEA ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on IEA leaders to “swiftly reverse” the decision.
The IEA says it respects women’s rights in accordance with Sharia law. The Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the decision on Afghan women working for UN is an “internal social matter.”
Latest News
IEA says restricting women from working with UN is ‘internal matter’
In reaction to the UNSC resolution condemning the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision that bans Afghan women from working for the United Nations, IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it is an internal social matter of Afghanistan that does not impact outside states.
“In line with international law and the strong commitment made by member states to respect the sovereign choices of Afghanistan, this is an internal social matter of Afghanistan that does not impact outside states,” the statement said.
“We remain committed to ensuring all the rights of Afghan women while emphasizing that diversity must be respected and not politicized,” according to the statement.
The Foreign Ministry said that the path to a post-conflict recovery requires the unconditional removal of UN, multilateral, and unilateral sanctions and restrictions on the country, in addition to provision of humanitarian and development assistance to the country.
“Afghanistan’s ongoing humanitarian crisis is man-made, driven by economic restrictions on the country. While humanitarian assistance is appreciated, the reality is that this ongoing crisis can only be resolved by the removal of restrictions on the country and helping Afghanistan to address core climate change, economic, infrastructural, and development needs of its people,” the statement said.
It welcomed the UNSC’s acknowledgment that engagement is the only realistic path.
“We stand ready to work jointly with neighboring, regional and world countries and organizations to tackle challenges such as humanitarian access, economic recovery, trade, transit, access to Afghan Central Bank assets, development, security, narcotics, and other areas of interest through continued dialogue and engagement,” the statement said.
