Five-day expo in Herat of domestic products draws good response

Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines says a five-day expo of domestically manufactured goods has drawn over 20,000 visitors and that business owners have signed dozens of contracts with investors and traders from other provinces.

“The booths were very good, the facilities were very good, people had all visited, participated from Herat and other provinces, and many of the contracts were signed at this expo,” said Toryali Ghousi, deputy of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Officials also said that the factory owners have displayed their products in 120 booths.

Dairy and other consumable products along with plastic goods, medicines and home appliances were among the items showcased at this expo.

Business owners have welcomed initiatives to hold expos and say more are needed so as to encourage people to buy domestic products.

“If these expos are always held and people come to see the domestic products, Inshallah, we will be able to stop the goods coming from abroad and move towards self-sufficiency,” said one business owner.

“Most of the people are not aware of domestic products and when expos are held, they become aware of domestic products,” said another participant.