Flydubai resumes flights to Afghanistan after two years
UAE-based carrier Flydubai resumed flights to Afghanistan on Wednesday, two years after the international airline stopped flying to the country.
“The initiation of Flydubai flights to Kabul is indicative of the restoration of Afghanistan’s airspace to a secure and conventional state, accommodating various types of flights,” said a statement from the office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.
“It shows that all airports in Afghanistan are now equipped to deliver requisite facilities and adhere to standard services,” it added.
“This reestablishment of air connectivity with Flydubai signifies a milestone in revitalizing healthy competition among airlines, contributing to the equitable determination of airfare prices,” it said.
Officials of the Ministry of Transport say that other airlines such as Air Arabia, Jazeera Airways and Turkish Airlines are also expected to resume their flights to Afghanistan in the near future.
“Capacity has been created for international flights at all airports in the country, and with the arrival of Flydubai, other foreign companies will also start their flights to the country,” Abdul Sattar Gharwal, General Director of Airports, said.
“Flydubai has made its flight, and other companies will also start their flights to Afghanistan,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Transport.
The Association of Afghan Businessmen in the United Arab Emirates says that Flydubai flights will expand the economic relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. According to members, next month the number of flights of this company will increase to four flights a day.
“Initially, there will be two flights a day, then three flights, and next month, four flights a day, and with that, the country’s fresh fruit will be exported to the United Arab Emirates,” Obaidullah Sadrakhel, head of the Association of Afghan Businessmen in the United Arab Emirates, said.
Passengers say that the price of a one-way ticket between Dubai and Afghanistan has decreased by fifty percent.
“We are very happy that Flydubai returned. Compared to domestic companies, the tickets are 50 percent cheaper,” Azizullah, one passenger said.
According to officials of the Ministry of Transport, Ariana Airlines, Kam Air, PIA, Mahan Airlines, Taban Airlines, Kish Air and Qatar Airways are currently flying to Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Bayat Power the Proud Winner of Asian Power Award 2023
Bayat Power, a trailblazer in Afghanistan’s independent power production sector, was on Wednesday night awarded the prestigious Asian Power Award 2023 for its groundbreaking gas-fired mobile power plant.
Combining creative business vision, bold financing, innovative technology, and dedicated leadership, Bayat Power pioneered Afghanistan’s emerging, independent power production sector in 2019 with the focus on providing the nation with affordable, reliable, and environmentally sustainable electricity that is desperately needed to improve the lives of Afghanistan households, communities, and businesses.
Considered a leading award ceremony for the power industry in Asia, the awards honor companies that have taken innovative and game-changing steps to address the effects of the climate crisis and meet the growing demand for energy.
In line with this, the awards ceremony is a celebration of excellence, innovation, and sustainability in the power sector, and provides a platform for industry players to network, share their experiences, and learn from one another.
On hand to accept the award on Wednesday night was Bayat Power’s CEO Ali Kasemi who said it was an honor and a privilege for the company to receive the accolade. He also said the award was an acknowledgement of the hard work and tenacity of Afghans in their quest for energy security and self-sufficiency in the power sector.
“Bayat Power is extremely proud that the Asian Power Awards have recognized our project as the Gas Power Project of the Year in Afghanistan. But we are even prouder of our continued efforts to improve the lives of Afghans across the country, enabling students to study at night, allowing health workers to provide critical services 24/7, supporting factory production, and lighting up cities, streets, mosques, and homes nationwide,” said Kasemi.
“We set out to relaunch a critical sector and prove that independent power producers can convert natural gas into electricity and bring light and warmth to Afghanistan and its people,” he added.
Bayat Power was established in 2013 and with its visionary and innovative leadership, the company is establishing the foundations of an emerging independent power producing sector in Afghanistan.
Currently providing electricity to hundreds of thousands of end-users and generating more than 300 million kWh annually, the project was structured as an innovative public-private partnership between Bayat Power, Siemens Energy, and Afghanistan government entities such as the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Afghan Gas Enterprises (AGE), Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), and other international partners.
“This project has been a unique opportunity to match creative private sector investment with Siemens’ internationally renowned technical expertise to allow Afghanistan towards powering the next phase of the nation’s economic growth and energy security,” said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, Chairman of Bayat Power.
“We are committed to continue investing in Afghanistan’s energy sector to boost new industries, create jobs and train a new generation of Afghan engineers and technical specialists, who will help unlock the country’s vast energy potential.”
From the outset, the company has tapped into the nation’s abundant natural gas reserves to provide the people with a reliable supply of affordable and sustainable electricity.
In 2019, Bayat Power took a major step towards realizing their mission when they commenced the start of site work on Bayat Power-1’s 40MW gas-fired turbine, which achieved commercial operation later that year in Sheberghan. The plant uses Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine for its economic efficiency, flexible deployment, and power density.
The foundation of the project meanwhile is the executed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with DABS in which DABS has agreed to purchase the power produced by Bayat Power.
Accepting the award on Wednesday night, Kasemi acknowledged DABS and thanked the authorities of Afghanistan’s power supply company for their support and continued cooperation with Bayat Power.
“I would like to thank DABS, the national utility company of Afghanistan, who have been an amazing partner for us and who also nominated us for the prestigious award,” he said. Kasemi also thanked the Honorable Chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan in Malaysia, Naqibullah Ahmadi, and all Bayat Power colleagues.
He pointed out that the Bayat Group is the largest private investor in Afghanistan and that Bayat Power is currently the only gas-powered plant in Afghanistan.
Bayat Power “has delivered almost one billion kilowatt hours to date,” he said, adding that the Siemens Energy’s SGT-A45 mobile gas turbine used by the company “is the only one in operation in the world”.
“Right now, Afghanistan is ripe for investment and has not seen this level of peace and security in many, many decades,” he said adding that “it is a great time to join us in investing there, especially in the energy sector as Afghanistan has vast amounts of resources.”
Bayat Power’s plant utilizes advanced and efficient technology, offering significantly more power and higher efficiency compared to other mobile gas turbines worldwide.
The project, in addition to generating significant tax revenues to the government, has created thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities for Afghans, contributing to the nation’s economic condition and fostering new technical skill sets amongst talented citizens.
Bayat Power’s partnership with state-owned enterprises for the country’s development has borne fruitful results – one of which is the recognition received by the Asian Power Awards, honoring Bayat Power as the Gas Power Project of the Year.
Shoulder-to-shoulder with other power giants
Bayat Power’s achievement at this year’s awards is an historic moment for both the company and the country as it follows in the footsteps of a number of world giants in the power sector that won the award in the past. This includes 2020 winner Seoul Power and 2019 winner Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, which has a massive footprint across 12 countries.
Another global giant to win an Asian Power Award was Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, which supplies electricity to over seven million people in North Delhi. Tata won an accolade at the 2021 Asian Power Awards.
This year was no different as exceptional projects, and initiatives were lauded at the Asian Power Awards ceremony and this year’s entries were judged by an elite panel of experts in the field.
In the Asian Oil and Gas category, the Saudi giant Aramco walked off with the Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year award,
Shell also secured three awards in the Oil and Gas category including the Digital Transformation Initiative of the Year award for Singapore and the New Product of the Year award for its Indonesia Lubricants Supply Chain.
Working for a better future
Welcoming Wednesday’s news, Naqibullah Ahmadi, Afghanistan’s Charge d’affaires in Kuala Lumpur, said after the ceremony that Afghanistan is progressing day-by-day and it is a matter of pride that Afghan companies can win awards alongside major international firms.
He said that round-the-clock efforts are needed to make the country prosperous as there are many projects to complete.
According to Ahmadi, Afghanistan now offers good opportunities in the Islamic Emirate’s quest for development and growth, and Afghans should join hands, unite, and work to rebuild and develop their country.
He called on Afghan traders abroad to return home and to take part in rebuilding Afghanistan by investing in the country.
Ahmadi also called on international companies to seize the opportunities available for investment in the country.
He in turn thanked the leadership of Bayat Power and Turkey’s 77 Group, which won an award in the Solar Power category, for investing in the country and maintaining high standards, that meet international regulations.
IEA hoping to top $10 billion in trade volume with Iran over next few years
Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry says that they are trying to increase the volume of trade between Afghanistan and Iran to the value of $10 billion dollars in the next few years.
Nuruddin Azizi, who is part of the Afghanistan delegation in Iran, emphasized in a conversation with the Iranian media that both countries have the capacity to expand their economic relations and increase the volume of trade.
“Of course, the capacities that Afghanistan has and the capacities that are available in both countries, we want to increase Afghanistan’s trade up to $10 billion dollars in the next few years, as I said in my previous interviews, there is capacity on both sides, especially mineral resources, agriculture and industrial programs that we have in Afghanistan. Afghanistan has the ability to trade with Iran up to 10 billion dollars,” said Azizi.
At the same time, Mohammad Mehdi Jawanmard, an advisor to the Iranian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, says that Iran wants to expand economic ties with Afghanistan. He also said that the culmination of the delegation’s visit to Iran will see both sides signing a number of memorandums of understanding to expand commercial and economic relations.
“Iran does not want to import raw natural resources from Afghanistan to Iran. We made this understanding with the Afghan side to the extent that it can be processed in Afghanistan and the final product transferred. We want to expand our commonalities and economic infrastructure, and they will visit different places during this trip, and finally the memorandums of understanding will be signed by Mr. Mullah Baradar (the IEA’s deputy prime minister of economic affairs) and Mr. Kazemi Qomi (Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan),” said Mohammad Mehdi Jawanmard, an advisor to the Iranian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan.
Azizi meanwhile also emphasized the expansion of border cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan and added that in future they will try to establish a common border market between both countries so that the people of both sides can benefit from each other’s industry and skills without obtaining a visa.
On the other hand, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his accompanying delegation met with a number of Afghan businessmen and investors residing in Iran and assured them that the necessary facilities are available for them to come to Afghanistan and invest.
Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan railway officials held tripartite meeting
A delegation of the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) participated in the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan, and a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of the Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.
The authority says that the delegation of ARA, led by Mirwais Ghafouri, the chief advisor of the authority, visited the National Logistics and Transportation Exhibition of Uzbekistan held in Tashkent city, in which various companies from the logistics and transportation sectors participated and met with the officials of the active companies.
Related discussions were held in the transportation and logistics sector, such as containerizing rail cargo, making wagons and machinery, ARA said.
According to ARA, on the sidelines of the exhibition, a tripartite meeting was held between the railway officials of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, and a discussion was held regarding the Trans-Afghan Railway project.
“In this meeting, the submission of information prepared by an international company related to the attraction of investment in the mentioned project was discussed, and corrective opinions were presented in order to complete the said submission,” ARA said in the statement.
Afghanistan Railway Authority added that at the end of the meeting, the railway officials of the three countries decided that after the mentioned transfer is completed, it will be put on display in an exhibition in Tashkent to attract investment for launch of practical work of the project.
