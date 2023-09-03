Pakistan issues new guidelines for flights from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 3, 2023)

The General Directorate of Traffic says all citizens who use private vehicles as taxis in the suburbs and urban routes should get a taxi permit.

Abdul Wadud Khairkhah, head of planning for the traffic directorate, said those vehicles whose model is lower than 1995 should be given a suburb taxi permit and those whose model is 1995 or higher should be given an urban taxi permit.

This directorate added that vehicles of model 2000 and above are given taxi permits in the green area of ​​Kabul province.

Khairkhah also said the process of changing the color of city and provincial taxis will start in a few weeks.

In the past, the color of taxis was neither standard nor had a specific code, but now this process is carried out in a standard way by a reliable company at a low price, he said.

However, those who use private cars as taxis say they cannot afford to pay for this process due to economic problems.

Meanwhile, according to the officials of the traffic department, after the completion of this process, if anyone does taxi activity in the suburbs and urban routes through a private intermediary, she will face serious action.

According to the statistics of the Directorate of Traffic, since the beginning of this year, 174 traffic accidents have occurred in Kabul city, as a result of which 103 people have died and 71 others injured.