AIJA: 9 journalists freed in last 20 days
Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) has reported the release of 9 journalists over the past 20 days, two of them Habibullah Sarab and Parwiz Sargand were freed today (Saturday).
In a post on its Facebook page, AIJA confirmed their release and said that after continuous lawsuits by the organization supporting journalists and the efforts of the country’s media, 7 journalists were released in the last three days.
According to AIJA, these journalists were arrested in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Kunar, Paktia and Zabul provinces 23 days ago, two of them were released 2 days after their arrest, 5 of them were released two days ago and the other two were freed on Saturday, September 2.
In addition to welcoming the release of all arrested journalists, AIJA has always asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate to follow up on cases related to media work through the Commission for Investigating Complaints and Handling Media Violations.
Enemies of Afghanistan and Islam cannot tolerate country’s freedom: Haqqani
Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani says the enemies of Islam and the country cannot tolerate Afghanistan’s freedom and are trying to launch a conspiracy against the Islamic system.
On a trip to Paktia, Haqqani with some members of the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate met with some residents of this province and asked them to be united in supporting the Islamic system.
“The enemies of our religion and country cannot take away our freedom and now they are plotting and warning the system, but our belief is firm and our struggle is pure and we are united,” said Haqqani in an opening ceremony of a religious center.
Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Khairullah Khairkhah, also asked the people and youth of this province to make more and effective use of the opportunities created now in the country.
“This is the main way to success and you are lucky that there are scholars and you should make good use of the opportunities given by Allah,” said Khairkhah.
At this event, Acting Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif also mentioned the sacrifices made to establish the Islamic system.
“It is known to all of us and to you that the majority of the sacrifices were made by the scholars, the Mujahideen, of course, all the people participated in this, but the leadership was led by the scholars,” said Hanif.
Meanwhile, Sirajuddin Haqqani has recently visited many provinces of the country and invited the people to be united in supporting the Islamic system.
Won’t allow interference in our domestic affairs, Mullah Baradar tells Iranian envoy
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the economic deputy of the prime minister, said in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador in Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi on Saturday that Afghanistan does not interfere in the domestic affairs of any country and does not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the two sides discussed political and economic issues and bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Mullah Baradar said that after decades of war, an independent and unified system has been established in Afghanistan, and that political and economic relations have expanded, especially with neighboring countries.
He emphasized that in order to strengthen these relations further, it is necessary for Iran and other neighboring countries to take fundamental steps and not give anyone else the opportunity to harm these relations.
Based on the statement, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul said during the meeting that Iran has remained a good neighbor of Afghanistan throughout history and has always tried to protect the political and economic interests of the two countries.
Qomi added that Tehran is interested in cooperating with Afghanistan in economic, agricultural and industrial and railway areas.
He said that the technical teams of the two countries are negotiating on the mentioned issues.
EU envoy discusses Afghanistan with UAE ambassador in Brussels
The European Union’s special representative for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, has met with UAE Ambassador in Brussels, Mohammad Al Sahlawi.
Niklasson said on X that in the meeting he spoke about “the need for education opportunities for all, economic opportunities and the participatory governance in Afghanistan.”
“Keen to explore opportunities for further cooperation for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan,” he added.
The United Arab Emirates Embassy in Brussels also said on X that UAE is working closely with EU to “find creative and sustainable solutions to support the people of Afghanistan and uphold the rights of women.”
Meanwhile, UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett said on Friday he discussed Afghanistan human rights situation with diverse groups of Afghan men and women during his four-day visit to Turkey. He also met with the Turkish government and UN entities.
