Enemies of Afghanistan and Islam cannot tolerate country’s freedom: Haqqani

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2023)

Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani says the enemies of Islam and the country cannot tolerate Afghanistan’s freedom and are trying to launch a conspiracy against the Islamic system.

On a trip to Paktia, Haqqani with some members of the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate met with some residents of this province and asked them to be united in supporting the Islamic system.

“The enemies of our religion and country cannot take away our freedom and now they are plotting and warning the system, but our belief is firm and our struggle is pure and we are united,” said Haqqani in an opening ceremony of a religious center.

Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Khairullah Khairkhah, also asked the people and youth of this province to make more and effective use of the opportunities created now in the country.

“This is the main way to success and you are lucky that there are scholars and you should make good use of the opportunities given by Allah,” said Khairkhah.

At this event, Acting Minister of Economy Din Mohammad Hanif also mentioned the sacrifices made to establish the Islamic system.

“It is known to all of us and to you that the majority of the sacrifices were made by the scholars, the Mujahideen, of course, all the people participated in this, but the leadership was led by the scholars,” said Hanif.

Meanwhile, Sirajuddin Haqqani has recently visited many provinces of the country and invited the people to be united in supporting the Islamic system.