Won’t allow interference in our domestic affairs, Mullah Baradar tells Iranian envoy

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the economic deputy of the prime minister, said in a meeting with Iran’s Ambassador in Kabul Hassan Kazemi Qomi on Saturday that Afghanistan does not interfere in the domestic affairs of any country and does not allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs.

According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the two sides discussed political and economic issues and bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Mullah Baradar said that after decades of war, an independent and unified system has been established in Afghanistan, and that political and economic relations have expanded, especially with neighboring countries.

He emphasized that in order to strengthen these relations further, it is necessary for Iran and other neighboring countries to take fundamental steps and not give anyone else the opportunity to harm these relations.

Based on the statement, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul said during the meeting that Iran has remained a good neighbor of Afghanistan throughout history and has always tried to protect the political and economic interests of the two countries.

Qomi added that Tehran is interested in cooperating with Afghanistan in economic, agricultural and industrial and railway areas.

He said that the technical teams of the two countries are negotiating on the mentioned issues.