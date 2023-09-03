Latest News
It is the responsibility of all Muslims to cooperate in building the system in Afghanistan: Al-Hanafi
Acting Minister of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Mohammad Khalid al-Hanafi said in a meeting with the delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that it is the responsibility of all Muslims to cooperate in building the system in Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by the ministry, in this meeting, Al-Hanafi said that although they are from different countries, they have one heart and are like brothers.
He said that the Islamic Emirate has the responsibility of building the system and all Muslims should cooperate in this matter.
Al-Hanafi emphasized that vice have been well prevented in Afghanistan and its people cooperate in every area as they did during Jihad.
He asked the scholars to present the real picture of Afghanistan in their countries.
Based on the statement, the scholars in the meeting considered the current situation in Afghanistan as a good opportunity and added that it is a matter of pride that there is a ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which is an important part of Islam.
Latest News
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
The General Directorate of Traffic says all citizens who use private vehicles as taxis in the suburbs and urban routes should get a taxi permit.
Abdul Wadud Khairkhah, head of planning for the traffic directorate, said those vehicles whose model is lower than 1995 should be given a suburb taxi permit and those whose model is 1995 or higher should be given an urban taxi permit.
This directorate added that vehicles of model 2000 and above are given taxi permits in the green area of Kabul province.
Khairkhah also said the process of changing the color of city and provincial taxis will start in a few weeks.
In the past, the color of taxis was neither standard nor had a specific code, but now this process is carried out in a standard way by a reliable company at a low price, he said.
However, those who use private cars as taxis say they cannot afford to pay for this process due to economic problems.
Meanwhile, according to the officials of the traffic department, after the completion of this process, if anyone does taxi activity in the suburbs and urban routes through a private intermediary, she will face serious action.
The traffic department also said after the completion of this process, if someone does taxi activity in the suburbs and urban routes using a private intermediary, they will face serious consequences.
According to the statistics of the Directorate of Traffic, since the beginning of this year, 174 traffic accidents have occurred in Kabul city, as a result of which 103 people have died and 71 others injured.
Latest News
Pakistan issues new guidelines for flights from Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan’s airspace, local media reported.
Under the new directives, all flights entering Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan are required to provide a minimum of 15 minutes advance notice, ARY News reported.
According to the CAA, air traffic services will be available to flights within Pakistan’s airspace upon prior notification. This service will be extended through the Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Area Control centers.
In addition, flights will receive air traffic service via the Dushanbe and Islamabad Area Control Air Link, further enhancing communication and coordination for flights traversing the region.
The CAA issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), highlighting these changes and urging all airlines and operators to adhere to the new procedures. This notice is applicable till November 2023.
These measures aim to enhance the safety and effectiveness of air travel in the region, said CAA spokesperson.
Latest News
AIJA: 9 journalists freed in last 20 days
Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) has reported the release of 9 journalists over the past 20 days, two of them Habibullah Sarab and Parwiz Sargand were freed today (Saturday).
In a post on its Facebook page, AIJA confirmed their release and said that after continuous lawsuits by the organization supporting journalists and the efforts of the country’s media, 7 journalists were released in the last three days.
According to AIJA, these journalists were arrested in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Kunduz, Kunar, Paktia and Zabul provinces 23 days ago, two of them were released 2 days after their arrest, 5 of them were released two days ago and the other two were freed on Saturday, September 2.
In addition to welcoming the release of all arrested journalists, AIJA has always asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate to follow up on cases related to media work through the Commission for Investigating Complaints and Handling Media Violations.
Personal vehicles operating as taxi should have taxi permit: Traffic Directorate
New medicines manufacturing company established in Nangarhar
Market traders strike in Pakistan over power bills and inflation
India v Pakistan Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
North Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to quickly leave Lebanon
Afghanistan’s Olympic hero appointed head coach of New Zealand’s taekwondo team
Afghanistan to face Mozambique after drawing with Czech Republic in Continental Futsal Championship
Afghanistan announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan
At least 15 killed and 50 injured as train derails in Pakistan
Tahawol: Delegation of OIC scholars’ trip to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US investigation on exit from Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Fasihudin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff
Exclusive interview with Omar Zakhilwal, ex-finance minister
Tahawol: Gathering of religious scholars in Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Silk Road’s Khunjerab Pass opens up to Afghan-China trade
-
Sport5 days ago
All you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Deputy PM’s visit with Iranian delegation discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan refugee Nargis Mommand Hassanzai receives World Peace Award
-
World4 days ago
Hurricane Idalia strengthens en route to Florida, forcing mass evacuations
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian president says Tehran is following up on water accords with neighbors
-
Regional4 days ago
Imran Khan’s graft conviction suspended by Pakistan court, lawyer says
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Concerns over Daesh existence in Afghanistan discussed