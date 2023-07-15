Foreign aid cuts worry Afghans

(Last Updated On: July 15, 2023)

Decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan has worried Afghan citizens who are already facing economic problems.

Recently, a number of international donor organizations, including the World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and some other donor organizations, said that they are facing shortage of funds in the process of providing aid to the people of Afghanistan, and their aid to Afghanistan may be cut off.

Afghanistan is a country that is facing a humanitarian crisis and serious economic problems, and according to the statistics of the United Nations, 28 million people in this country currently need humanitarian aid.

“Our problems are too many, we can’t even buy a liter of cooking oil,” said one of the poor Afghan citizens.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is that there should would work for improvement of people’s livelihood,” said another poor Afghan citizen.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Economy say that cutting off humanitarian aid would have negative consequences on people’s living conditions and they ask the international aid organizations to continue their aid to the Afghan people.

“Halting aid by aid organizations has a negative impact on the living conditions of the Afghan people, so we request the international community to support the aid organizations so that these organizations can provide their humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of economy.

Meanwhile, Afghan economists believe that cutting off humanitarian aid to Afghanistan would intensify the humanitarian crisis and that the United Nations needs to take timely action to curb the situation and sustain the aid to Afghanistan.

Earlier, WFP warned that it would run out of money for food assistance to Afghans by the end of October.