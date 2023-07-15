Connect with us

IEA’s foreign ministry delegation visits Indonesia

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 15, 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday announced that it has dispatched a delegation to Indonesia for talks with politicians, businessmen and scholars.

Zia Ahmed Takal, deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Twitter that the delegation, led by Maghfurullah Shahab, deputy director of the political division of the ministry, visited the Afghan embassy in Indonesia and issued instructions to the diplomats on improving transparency and general affairs.

In addition, the delegation met with a number of scholars, politicians and businessmen and discussed strengthening bilateral political and economic relations.

Takal said that the delegation met with the ambassadors and chargé d’affaires of various countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Singapore and discussed achievements made by the IEA including the ban on drug cultivation and trafficking, treatment of drug addicts, ensuring security, increasing exports, currency stability, and good relations with neighbors.

He said representatives of these countries appreciated the achievements of the Islamic Emirate and said strengthening bilateral relations would benefit both sides.

Foreign aid cuts worry Afghans

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 15, 2023

By

July 15, 2023

Decline in international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan has worried Afghan citizens who are already facing economic problems.

Recently, a number of international donor organizations, including the World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and some other donor organizations, said that they are facing shortage of funds in the process of providing aid to the people of Afghanistan, and their aid to Afghanistan may be cut off.

Afghanistan is a country that is facing a humanitarian crisis and serious economic problems, and according to the statistics of the United Nations, 28 million people in this country currently need humanitarian aid.

“Our problems are too many, we can’t even buy a liter of cooking oil,” said one of the poor Afghan citizens.

“Our request from the Islamic Emirate is that there should would work for improvement of people’s livelihood,” said another poor Afghan citizen.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Economy say that cutting off humanitarian aid would have negative consequences on people’s living conditions and they ask the international aid organizations to continue their aid to the Afghan people.

“Halting aid by aid organizations has a negative impact on the living conditions of the Afghan people, so we request the international community to support the aid organizations so that these organizations can provide their humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of economy.

Meanwhile, Afghan economists believe that cutting off humanitarian aid to Afghanistan would intensify the humanitarian crisis and that the United Nations needs to take timely action to curb the situation and sustain the aid to Afghanistan.

Earlier, WFP warned that it would run out of money for food assistance to Afghans by the end of October.

Pakistan says it’s committed to engaging with Afghanistan on all aspects

Published

17 hours ago

on

July 14, 2023

By

July 14, 2023

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation and concern, including issues relating to terror threats, Dawn reported.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing on Thursday urged the Islamic Emirate officials to fulfil their promises that their soil will not be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

Zahra Baloch said it is their responsibility to ensure that their land is not used against Pakistan, adding that IEA officials have accepted this responsibility on various occasions.

This comes while IEA officials have repeatedly said that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against any country.

Housing ministry encourages investors to invest in construction projects

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 14, 2023

By

July 14, 2023

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (MUDH) says all domestic and foreign investors can invest in Afghanistan’s construction projects that are being introduced by this ministry.

In a meeting with the official of MUDH, a number of Afghan investors said that they will start investing in projects related to the ministry.

Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for MUDH, has asked all domestic and foreign investors to come and invest in the construction projects of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials welcome the move, saying that more investment in the construction sector can solve the housing problem and reduce the country’s unemployment rate.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting investment, and traders in Afghanistan, and to providing them with the opportunity to do business,” said Khan Jan Alkozai a member of ACCI.

In addition, officials of the Association of Construction Material Manufacturing Factories say if investments in the construction sector expand, the manufactured construction goods will also find a good market and positive changes will be made in the regular movement of the country’s economic machine.

