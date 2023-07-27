Foreign ministry holds coordination meeting with UN agencies in Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday, that a coordination meeting between the IEA and the United Nations agencies was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of the minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The ministry said deputies and directors of the Ministries of Interior, Finance, Public Health and Economy were also present along with Daniel Anders, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance of the United Nations; and UNAMA officials; the heads of the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Program (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Office of Migration (IOM) and other agencies.

Daniel presented information about the new strategic plan of the United Nations for Afghanistan and the current situation of international aid, and expressed the renewed commitment of the United Nations to help the people of Afghanistan. He said that the funding situation has improved after the last meeting. He further added that “the goal of the new United Nations plan is to harmonize humanitarian and development efforts by considering Afghanistan’s long-term needs and the principle of aid sustainability.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that “the Islamic Emirate wants to turn the future aid to Afghanistan into business opportunities and manage it in such a way that its sustainable benefits reach the people and that Afghanistan gradually moves towards self-sufficiency.”