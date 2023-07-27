Latest News
Foreign ministry holds coordination meeting with UN agencies in Kabul
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Wednesday, that a coordination meeting between the IEA and the United Nations agencies was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of the minister of foreign affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The ministry said deputies and directors of the Ministries of Interior, Finance, Public Health and Economy were also present along with Daniel Anders, the Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Coordinator of Humanitarian Assistance of the United Nations; and UNAMA officials; the heads of the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Program (WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Office of Migration (IOM) and other agencies.
Daniel presented information about the new strategic plan of the United Nations for Afghanistan and the current situation of international aid, and expressed the renewed commitment of the United Nations to help the people of Afghanistan. He said that the funding situation has improved after the last meeting. He further added that “the goal of the new United Nations plan is to harmonize humanitarian and development efforts by considering Afghanistan’s long-term needs and the principle of aid sustainability.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that “the Islamic Emirate wants to turn the future aid to Afghanistan into business opportunities and manage it in such a way that its sustainable benefits reach the people and that Afghanistan gradually moves towards self-sufficiency.”
U.S. officials to meet IEA delegation in Doha to discuss economy, rights issues
U.S. officials will meet Islamic Emirate representatives and “technocratic professionals” from key Afghan ministries during a visit to Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss economic issues, security and women’s rights, Reuters reported.
Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, and Doha, Qatar, from July 26 to July 31, the State Department said in a statement.
In Astana, they will meet with officials from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan, said the statement, which added the U.S. officials will also meet civil society members focused on women’s rights.
The U.S. officials will meet the IEA delegation in Doha and discuss humanitarian support for Afghanistan, security issues, women’s rights, the Afghan economy’s stabilization, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking, the State Department said.
The meetings do not “mean any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban [IEA],” said State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel when asked about the visit, reiterating U.S. concerns about human rights abuses and the marginalization of women and girls in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
“This does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States. We have been very clear that we will engage with the Taliban [IEA] appropriately when it is in our interest to do so,” Patel said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan returned to power in 2021 when NATO and U.S. forces withdrew after a 20-year conflict. The chaotic evacuation saw thousands of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate, Reuters reported.
A State Department report last month criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump for the pullout, which was negotiated by Trump and executed under Biden.
Efforts ongoing to find way to reopen schools and universities for girls: Haqqani
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that efforts are underway to find a reasonable solution to reopen schools and universities for girls in the country.
In a meeting with representatives of the private sector, religious scholars and tribal elders in Herat province, Haqqani said that in the past two years, despite the problems, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation.
“In order that a controversy doesn’t grow bigger, there needs to be some patience. A solution should be worked out. We try not to stress the issue so much that we turn Afghanistan back into a crisis after achieving peace after a long wait,” Haqqani said.
In the meeting, Haqqani also said that in the past two years, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation despite the problems. He assured businessmen and industrialists of Herat province that they will take action to solve their problems.
“I heard your problems, and I will take care of those problems that concern me, whether it is in the area of passport or in weapons licensing,” Haqqani said.
Meanwhile, some representatives of the private sector of Herat Province said that they shared key issues and problems in the meeting with Haqqani and expressed hope that practical measures will be taken to solve them.
They also called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and engagement of the Islamic Emirate with the international community.
“We hope that the issue of female education in Afghanistan will be solved with the solution that the government wants, so that we can continue our work and life in Afghanistan again,” Ahmad Saeed Siddiqi, deputy of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Haqqani also said that they are trying to end the gaps that have existed between the people and the Islamic Emirate for the past 20 years, and create a basis for building trust between the people and the IEA.
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officially opened another sales and service office in Kabul on Tuesday as part of their ongoing quest to roll out improved cell phone and internet services across the country.
AWCC officials said the company is committed to providing quality services that meet international standards. In addition to providing a decent service to the people, the ongoing expansion plan also focuses on creating job opportunities for Afghans across the country.
“We are also working on providing more infrastructure. Wherever a telecommunication site is established, jobs are provided for our people. Our goal is to have a balanced development, to provide timely services to the people, and to provide work for our people in the country,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.
Meanwhile, officials from Kabul municipality, welcomed the opening of this center, and emphasized the need for AWCC to expand services to remote parts of the country.
They also appealed to the company to lower the cost of services.
“Afghan Wireless Company has provided services in every corner of Afghanistan, and the internet prices of this network are relatively reasonable compared to other companies, and again, we ask this company to reconsider its prices,” said Habib-ur-Rahman Mansour, Social and Cultural Affairs deputy head of Kabul Municipality.
“We are happy to once again participate today in one of the great achievements that is very effective,” said Wali Gul Jawad, head of cultural affairs of Kabul municipality.
AWCC officials meanwhile said there are plans to roll out services to Wakhan in northern Badakhshan province. This will mean people in the extremely remote region will get connectivity for the first time.
