Efforts ongoing to find way to reopen schools and universities for girls: Haqqani
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that efforts are underway to find a reasonable solution to reopen schools and universities for girls in the country.
In a meeting with representatives of the private sector, religious scholars and tribal elders in Herat province, Haqqani said that in the past two years, despite the problems, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation.
“In order that a controversy doesn’t grow bigger, there needs to be some patience. A solution should be worked out. We try not to stress the issue so much that we turn Afghanistan back into a crisis after achieving peace after a long wait,” Haqqani said.
In the meeting, Haqqani also said that in the past two years, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation despite the problems. He assured businessmen and industrialists of Herat province that they will take action to solve their problems.
“I heard your problems, and I will take care of those problems that concern me, whether it is in the area of passport or in weapons licensing,” Haqqani said.
Meanwhile, some representatives of the private sector of Herat Province said that they shared key issues and problems in the meeting with Haqqani and expressed hope that practical measures will be taken to solve them.
They also called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and engagement of the Islamic Emirate with the international community.
“We hope that the issue of female education in Afghanistan will be solved with the solution that the government wants, so that we can continue our work and life in Afghanistan again,” Ahmad Saeed Siddiqi, deputy of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.
Haqqani also said that they are trying to end the gaps that have existed between the people and the Islamic Emirate for the past 20 years, and create a basis for building trust between the people and the IEA.
AWCC opens new service center in Kabul
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) officially opened another sales and service office in Kabul on Tuesday as part of their ongoing quest to roll out improved cell phone and internet services across the country.
AWCC officials said the company is committed to providing quality services that meet international standards. In addition to providing a decent service to the people, the ongoing expansion plan also focuses on creating job opportunities for Afghans across the country.
“We are also working on providing more infrastructure. Wherever a telecommunication site is established, jobs are provided for our people. Our goal is to have a balanced development, to provide timely services to the people, and to provide work for our people in the country,” said Aliullah Sarwari, the head of AWCC.
Meanwhile, officials from Kabul municipality, welcomed the opening of this center, and emphasized the need for AWCC to expand services to remote parts of the country.
They also appealed to the company to lower the cost of services.
“Afghan Wireless Company has provided services in every corner of Afghanistan, and the internet prices of this network are relatively reasonable compared to other companies, and again, we ask this company to reconsider its prices,” said Habib-ur-Rahman Mansour, Social and Cultural Affairs deputy head of Kabul Municipality.
“We are happy to once again participate today in one of the great achievements that is very effective,” said Wali Gul Jawad, head of cultural affairs of Kabul municipality.
AWCC officials meanwhile said there are plans to roll out services to Wakhan in northern Badakhshan province. This will mean people in the extremely remote region will get connectivity for the first time.
UK, Qatar foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met on Tuesday and discussed Afghanistan among other issues.
During the meeting in Doha, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries, especially the preparations for the upcoming strategic dialogue, the latest developments in the region, especially the developments of the Palestinian cause, the situation in Syria, the Iranian nuclear agreement, and the situation in Afghanistan, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed the importance of the international community’s support for the Afghan people, according to the statement.
During the meeting, UK Foreign Secretary praised Qatar’s foreign policy, flexibility and credibility toward all parties, as well as praising its success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, stressing that it will have a positive impact on Qatar’s economy, the statement said.
Jakarta says IEA delegation visited Indonesia ‘informally’
Representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) travelled to Indonesia earlier in July on an unofficial visit, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said on Tuesday, despite Kabul saying they held meetings with politicians in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.
The IEA is trying to shore up recognition of its rule across the Islamic world, including courting Indonesia to boost political and economic ties, AFP reported.
But Indonesia has not recognised the legitimacy of the IEA government since it resumed its rule two decades after US-led forces toppled their regime.
“My understanding is that they were in Jakarta informally for internal matters with the Afghanistan mission here,” Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told AFP.
He said the visit could not be described as a delegation, as that could imply “some sort of formality”.
But the Afghan deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, tweeted on July 14 that a delegation, led by Maghfurullah Shahab, deputy director of the political division of the ministry, visited Indonesia.
“The delegation held useful meetings and discussions with some scholars, politicians and businessmen in Indonesia for strengthening bilateral political and economic relations,” he wrote.
The official did not disclose which Indonesian politicians met with the Afghan delegation.
Faizasyah said there were no official meetings between Afghan and Indonesian government officials.
