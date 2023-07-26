Efforts ongoing to find way to reopen schools and universities for girls: Haqqani

(Last Updated On: July 26, 2023)

Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that efforts are underway to find a reasonable solution to reopen schools and universities for girls in the country.

In a meeting with representatives of the private sector, religious scholars and tribal elders in Herat province, Haqqani said that in the past two years, despite the problems, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation.

“In order that a controversy doesn’t grow bigger, there needs to be some patience. A solution should be worked out. We try not to stress the issue so much that we turn Afghanistan back into a crisis after achieving peace after a long wait,” Haqqani said.

In the meeting, Haqqani also said that in the past two years, the private sector has played an active role in improving the country’s economic situation despite the problems. He assured businessmen and industrialists of Herat province that they will take action to solve their problems.

“I heard your problems, and I will take care of those problems that concern me, whether it is in the area of passport or in weapons licensing,” Haqqani said.

Meanwhile, some representatives of the private sector of Herat Province said that they shared key issues and problems in the meeting with Haqqani and expressed hope that practical measures will be taken to solve them.

They also called for the reopening of schools and universities for girls and engagement of the Islamic Emirate with the international community.

“We hope that the issue of female education in Afghanistan will be solved with the solution that the government wants, so that we can continue our work and life in Afghanistan again,” Ahmad Saeed Siddiqi, deputy of the Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said.

Haqqani also said that they are trying to end the gaps that have existed between the people and the Islamic Emirate for the past 20 years, and create a basis for building trust between the people and the IEA.