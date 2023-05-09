Connect with us

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2023)

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, his aides said, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Geo TV reported that cricketer-turned-politician Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

Footage of the arrest shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van.

Fawad Chaudhry, Khan’s aide, said in a video message that the court premises was “attacked” by security forces who arrested Khan.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest, Reuters reported.

Khan’s graft case is one of over 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Khan’s party previously vowed to ramp up protests upon his arrest, which analysts say would add to the struggles of a government already hobbled by an economic crisis that has left the nuclear-armed country on the brink of default.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet fulfilled a full term and where the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

 

Kandahar

Hundreds of Afghan immigrants return to Afghanistan from Pakistan

8 hours ago

May 9, 2023

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2023)

The Ministry of Migration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that hundreds of Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan this month.

According to the ministry, last week, 703 immigrants living in Pakistan returned to the country through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province.

The Spin Boldak Border Directorate of Kandahar province stated 94 returnee families, including 625 voluntarily and 51 forced returnees, came home after registering with the Immigration Department.

They were introduced to the offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A food package was also distributed to each returnee from the office of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Five Indian soldiers killed in operation against Kashmir militants

3 days ago

May 6, 2023

(Last Updated On: May 6, 2023)

Five Indian Army soldiers were killed and one wounded during an operation against militants in Kashmir on Friday, Reuters reported.

Indian defense forces have launched several operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region since unidentified attackers opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle last month.

A military search team came across a group of militants in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs” on Friday morning, the army said in a statement.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the army said.

Two soldiers died in the attack and another three succumbed to their injuries later in the day, it added.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan.

New Delhi has accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir. Islamabad denies that, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

Militants in Pakistan kill six soldiers near Afghan border

5 days ago

May 4, 2023

(Last Updated On: May 4, 2023)

Militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an exchange of fire in a northwestern tribal district bordering Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the bloodshed, which comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks, including a mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people in February.

“A fire exchange took place between terrorists and our own troops,” the army said in a statement, describing the incident in North Waziristan, which has long been a hotbed of Islamist militants who operate on both sides of the border.

Three “terrorists” were also killed when the army engaged them, it said, adding that it was searching the area to determine if any more attackers were in hiding.

The incident came within a week after attacks by Islamist militants, including an assault by a suicide bomber who drove into a military base camp just outside the rugged, lawless tribal district, killing three soldiers.

