France holds talks with IEA on deporting Afghan nationals: diplomatic source

France has begun talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals from France, a diplomatic source told AFP on Wednesday.

The discussions mark a significant development as Paris has maintained no diplomatic relations with the IEA since it returned to power in August 2021. France’s embassy in Kabul also remains closed.

The diplomatic source said France, like a number of other European countries, has initiated a “technical dialogue” with the IEA to facilitate the direct removal of Afghan nationals living in France without legal status who are considered a threat to public order.

France is among about 20 European Union countries, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden, seeking to accelerate the return of Afghan nationals, particularly those convicted of crimes.

The source did not provide an estimate of the number of people who could be deported. However, another source familiar with the matter told AFP that the number could be “hundreds.”

France’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions about whether IEA representatives could travel to France as part of efforts to speed up deportation procedures.

The diplomatic source stressed that the talks did not represent a change in France’s broader position on Afghanistan.

“This technical dialogue does not call our position on Afghanistan into question,” the source said, adding that France would continue to support the Afghan population, particularly Afghan women.

The IEA, which is not formally recognised by the European Union, has sought greater international engagement and recognition since returning to power.

A June meeting between IEA officials and EU lawmakers drew criticism from human rights organisations and left-wing groups in the European Parliament.