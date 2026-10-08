Pakistan PM, army chief raise security concerns in meetings with UN chief

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest, while calling for “concrete and verifiable” action against terrorist groups that Islamabad alleges are operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office said Sharif made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Islamabad.

The Pakistani prime minister expressed serious concern over what he described as “terrorism originating from Afghanistan.”

He said Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, but stressed the need for concrete action against groups that Islamabad accuses of carrying out attacks from Afghan territory.

Separately, Guterres met with Pakistan army chief, Syed Asim Munir who also raised terrorism concerns.

The meetings come amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing armed groups of using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan. Officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly rejected the allegations and said Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against other countries.