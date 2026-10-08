Latest News
Pakistan PM, army chief raise security concerns in meetings with UN chief
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest, while calling for “concrete and verifiable” action against terrorist groups that Islamabad alleges are operating from Afghan territory.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office said Sharif made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Islamabad.
The Pakistani prime minister expressed serious concern over what he described as “terrorism originating from Afghanistan.”
He said Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, but stressed the need for concrete action against groups that Islamabad accuses of carrying out attacks from Afghan territory.
Separately, Guterres met with Pakistan army chief, Syed Asim Munir who also raised terrorism concerns.
The meetings come amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing armed groups of using Afghan territory to launch attacks against Pakistan. Officials of the Islamic Emirate have repeatedly rejected the allegations and said Afghanistan’s territory will not be used against other countries.
Latest News
Moscow to host regional security talks on Afghanistan and Central Asia
Meanwhile, the CSTO Collective Security Council is scheduled to meet in Moscow on November 10 and 11.
Moscow will host a regional security meeting focused on Afghanistan and Central Asia on October 15 and 16, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has announced.
The meeting will bring together representatives of the CSTO, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
According to the CSTO, participants will discuss security developments in Central Asia and Afghanistan, with a focus on regional stability and emerging security challenges.
Meanwhile, the CSTO Collective Security Council is scheduled to meet in Moscow on November 10 and 11.
The council will discuss measures to strengthen the collective security system and expand security cooperation among member states.
Officials are expected to consider and adopt measures aimed at improving coordination and enhancing regional security cooperation.
Latest News
France holds talks with IEA on deporting Afghan nationals: diplomatic source
The diplomatic source stressed that the talks did not represent a change in France’s broader position on Afghanistan.
France has begun talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals from France, a diplomatic source told AFP on Wednesday.
The discussions mark a significant development as Paris has maintained no diplomatic relations with the IEA since it returned to power in August 2021. France’s embassy in Kabul also remains closed.
The diplomatic source said France, like a number of other European countries, has initiated a “technical dialogue” with the IEA to facilitate the direct removal of Afghan nationals living in France without legal status who are considered a threat to public order.
France is among about 20 European Union countries, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden, seeking to accelerate the return of Afghan nationals, particularly those convicted of crimes.
The source did not provide an estimate of the number of people who could be deported. However, another source familiar with the matter told AFP that the number could be “hundreds.”
France’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions about whether IEA representatives could travel to France as part of efforts to speed up deportation procedures.
The diplomatic source stressed that the talks did not represent a change in France’s broader position on Afghanistan.
“This technical dialogue does not call our position on Afghanistan into question,” the source said, adding that France would continue to support the Afghan population, particularly Afghan women.
The IEA, which is not formally recognised by the European Union, has sought greater international engagement and recognition since returning to power.
A June meeting between IEA officials and EU lawmakers drew criticism from human rights organisations and left-wing groups in the European Parliament.
Latest News
Muttaqi and Iranian representative discuss expansion of bilateral relations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met on Wednesday with Mohammad Reza Bahrami, a representative of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of the Moscow Format and discussed ways to expand bilateral relations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two sides exchanged views on Afghanistan-Iran relations, regional developments, and ways to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries.
Muttaqi expressed appreciation for Iran’s engagement with Afghanistan and its constructive participation in regional meetings, emphasizing the need to further expand relations between Kabul and Tehran.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Reza Bahrami stressed the importance of relations between the two countries and shared Iran’s views on regional cooperation, stability, and expanding economic engagement between Afghanistan and Iran.
Syria weighs military aid for Saudi Arabia amid Yemen war: Reuters
Moscow to host regional security talks on Afghanistan and Central Asia
France holds talks with IEA on deporting Afghan nationals: diplomatic source
Pakistan PM, army chief raise security concerns in meetings with UN chief
Denmark says Russia has conducted sabotage attacks against its defense firms
UAE firm eyes investment in Salang’s second tunnel and pharmaceutical factories
US Treasury ratchets up pressure on Iran with sweeping new aviation sanctions
EU and FAO launch €5m programme to strengthen Afghanistan’s agrifood sector
Omar Zawak, Toofan Herat secure victories in Afghanistan Champions League
Crystal Palace cruise into EFL Cup fourth round
Tahawol: Consequences of US war in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on outcome of Moscow Format meeting
Saar: Expansion of relations between Kabul and Moscow discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Iran: shared opportunities and challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Cricket Bonanza: Afghanistan set for packed international schedule
-
Regional4 days ago
India, Pakistan summon top diplomats over border incident
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan inaugurates 121 km Wakhan road to China border
-
Sport4 days ago
ACL: Sorkh Poshan extend perfect run with 1-0 win over Khurasan
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 to face Bangladesh, Oman in Youth ODIs
-
Sport4 days ago
ACL: Toofan Herat crush Sarsabz Yashlar 3-0
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iran’s Qaani: We must strengthen the belt of defense and dignity from Afghanistan to Yemen
-
Health5 days ago
Afghan, Russian health ministers discuss cooperation