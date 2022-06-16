German, French, Italian leaders in Kyiv in show of support

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2022)

Several air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi started a joint visit to show support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The three arrived in the Ukrainian capital early on Thursday after traveling together overnight in a train used to transport high-profile visitors to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians, of support, to talk both about the present and the future, since the coming weeks, as we know, will be very difficult,” Macron said as they arrived.

Macron, who had been criticized at home and abroad for not traveling to Ukraine earlier, had repeatedly said he would only go if and when the visit could be “useful” and not be just a symbolic show of support.

It remained to be seen what concrete steps he would announce, Reuters reported.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis will also join the three for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which are expected to touch on Kyiv’s bid to join the European Union as well as the war itself.

“We’re here, we’re focused, we will join President Zelenskiy to go to a war site where massacres have been carried out,” Macron said.

An Elysee official said the visit was happening now as it was just before an EU summit, scheduled for next week, that is due to discuss Kyiv’s bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

The European Union’s executive is expected to propose on Friday that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership of the bloc, diplomats and officials say.

Zelenskiy meanwhile is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders, Reuters reported.